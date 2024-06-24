Hailey Bieber Styled This Classic Trend in 3 Different Ways in NYC This Week

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Apart from her adorable announcement video, a few iPhone selfies, and one Los Angeles sighting, Hailey Bieber has been noticeably less visible to the public during her pregnancy. I understand it, of course, but still, she and her impeccable style are missed. Fortunately for anyone who saves pretty much every outfit the Rhode founder has worn in the last couple of years for later inspiration, that streak ended this weekend when she headed to New York City to celebrate the opening of her cult-favorite beauty brand's first-ever pop-up. Let me tell you—she did not disappoint when it comes to her looks.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Alessandra Rich bodysuit; Heaven Mayhem Pendientes Vase ($100); Ferragamo Wanda Mini Leather Tote Bag ($1435)

Saint Laurent L'entracte Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe $1050 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Pendientes Vase $100 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Wanda Mini Leather Tote Bag $1435 SHOP NOW

Gucci Hailey GG1660S 54MM Oval Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

Her first night out in the city saw Bieber go all out in a black Alessandra Rich catsuit made entirely of lace. With it, she added black satin Saint Laurent slingbacks, gold Heaven Mayhem earrings, and a sleek Ferragamo Wanda clutch. But wait—the looks don't stop there. The next day, during a visit to the pop-up, the model debuted a custom Balmain second-skin maxi dress and Magda Butrym satin blazer, both in camel, that were paired with mock-croc Femme LA slingbacks and a Courrèges bag. Later that same day, Bieber did another 180, choosing a soft shade of butter yellow to outfit herself in, including an asymmetric satin dress and matching square-toe pumps, both by Phoebe Philo.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Phoebe Philo Asymmetric Dress ($2300) and Soft Square-Toe Pump 90 ($1200); Ferragamo Wanda Mini Leather Tote Bag ($1435)

Phoebe Philo Asymmetric Dress $2300 SHOP NOW

phoebe philo Soft Square-Toe Pump 90 $1200 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: custom Balmain dress; custom Magda Butrym blazer; Femme LA G63 Slingback ($199); Courrèges Holy Grained Leather Top Handle Bag ($990)

Courrèges Holy Grained Leather Top Handle Bag $990 SHOP NOW

Femme LA G63 Slingback $199 SHOP NOW

At first glance, her three ensembles for the weekend appear totally different, from the colors to the silhouettes to the overall vibes, but when I started to look closer, I noticed something. They all share one very chic and on-trend trait: Satin. Scroll down to see just how Bieber styled satin in varying ways during her NYC trip this weekend and shop the timeless trend that's taking over fashion right now.

Shop the satin trend:

H&M Draped Satin Top $18 SHOP NOW

Vince Satin High-Rise Pants $325 $228 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $120 SHOP NOW

Zara Diamond Pleated Satin Effect Crop Top $70 SHOP NOW

Zara Diamond Satin-Effect Midi Skirt $90 SHOP NOW

The Row Milla Satin Slide Sandal $890 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin $118 $75 SHOP NOW

Altuzarra Hattson Tie Waist Satin Blazer $1995 $1197 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants $198 SHOP NOW