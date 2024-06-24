Hailey Bieber Styled This Classic Trend in 3 Different Ways in NYC This Week

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a black lace catsuit and a long black leather trench coat.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

Apart from her adorable announcement video, a few iPhone selfies, and one Los Angeles sighting, Hailey Bieber has been noticeably less visible to the public during her pregnancy. I understand it, of course, but still, she and her impeccable style are missed. Fortunately for anyone who saves pretty much every outfit the Rhode founder has worn in the last couple of years for later inspiration, that streak ended this weekend when she headed to New York City to celebrate the opening of her cult-favorite beauty brand's first-ever pop-up. Let me tell you—she did not disappoint when it comes to her looks.

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a black lace catsuit and a long black leather trench coat.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Alessandra Rich bodysuit; Heaven Mayhem Pendientes Vase ($100); Ferragamo Wanda Mini Leather Tote Bag ($1435)

Saint Laurent, L'entracte Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe
Saint Laurent
L'entracte Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe

Pendientes Vase
Heaven Mayhem
Pendientes Vase

Wanda Mini Leather Tote Bag
Ferragamo
Wanda Mini Leather Tote Bag

Gucci, Hailey GG1660S 54MM Oval Sunglasses
Gucci
Hailey GG1660S 54MM Oval Sunglasses

Her first night out in the city saw Bieber go all out in a black Alessandra Rich catsuit made entirely of lace. With it, she added black satin Saint Laurent slingbacks, gold Heaven Mayhem earrings, and a sleek Ferragamo Wanda clutch. But wait—the looks don't stop there. The next day, during a visit to the pop-up, the model debuted a custom Balmain second-skin maxi dress and Magda Butrym satin blazer, both in camel, that were paired with mock-croc Femme LA slingbacks and a Courrèges bag. Later that same day, Bieber did another 180, choosing a soft shade of butter yellow to outfit herself in, including an asymmetric satin dress and matching square-toe pumps, both by Phoebe Philo.

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a butter yellow satin Phoebe Philo dress and matching shoes.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Phoebe Philo Asymmetric Dress ($2300) and Soft Square-Toe Pump 90 ($1200); Ferragamo Wanda Mini Leather Tote Bag ($1435)

Phoebe Philo, Asymmetric Dress
Phoebe Philo
Asymmetric Dress

phoebe philo, Soft Square-Toe Pump 90
phoebe philo
Soft Square-Toe Pump 90

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a camel satin blazer and a custom Balmain maxi dress.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: custom Balmain dress; custom Magda Butrym blazer; Femme LA G63 Slingback ($199); Courrèges Holy Grained Leather Top Handle Bag ($990)

Courreges, Holy Grained Leather Top Handle Bag
Courrèges
Holy Grained Leather Top Handle Bag

G63 Slingback - Exotic Biscuit
Femme LA
G63 Slingback

At first glance, her three ensembles for the weekend appear totally different, from the colors to the silhouettes to the overall vibes, but when I started to look closer, I noticed something. They all share one very chic and on-trend trait: Satin. Scroll down to see just how Bieber styled satin in varying ways during her NYC trip this weekend and shop the timeless trend that's taking over fashion right now.

Shop the satin trend:

Draped Satin Top
H&M
Draped Satin Top

Vince, Satin High-Rise Pants
Vince
Satin High-Rise Pants

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Zara, Diamond Pleated Satin Effect Crop Top
Zara
Diamond Pleated Satin Effect Crop Top

Zara, Diamond Satin-Effect Midi Skirt
Zara
Diamond Satin-Effect Midi Skirt

Milla Satin Slide Sandal
The Row
Milla Satin Slide Sandal

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
J.Crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

Satin Hairband
H&M
Satin Hairband

Hattson Tie Waist Satin Blazer
Altuzarra
Hattson Tie Waist Satin Blazer

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants

Satin Slip Dress
H&M
Satin Slip Dress

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

