Hailey Bieber's Been Wearing This Trend Non-Stop During Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber wearing an oversize brown suit at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal "Oppenheimer" Film Toast held on March 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images)

It's been just over a week since Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy, shocking the world and sending everyone in fashion into a frenzy thinking about the mom-to-be's pregnancy wardrobe. It didn't take long, though, for Bieber to show off her growing baby bump in style, with the model and Rhode founder being spotted in LA alongside her husband in a cropped gray T-shirt and oversized suit. (Her boxy blazer was Balenciaga, while her slouchy trousers were from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC.) To finish off the look, she added Proenza Schouler loafers, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and gold Heaven Mayhem earrings.

As someone who sees and files away practically every street style and Instagram outfit that Bieber's worn for the last, I don't know, five years, seeing her first out-and-about fashion choice since the big news got me thinking back to all of her recent looks from before her announcement—and the one thing they all had in common. When I went back to check if my hunch was correct, I was met with all the proof I needed that yes, Bieber has indeed been wearing the oversized-suiting trend all along, for everything from Hollywood parties to closet selfies.

Scroll down to peruse photos of the anti-maternity trend that Hailey Bieber's been relying on throughout her pregnancy thus far.

Hailey Bieber wearing an oversize suit with a gray crop top alongside Justin Bieber.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Balenciaga Cut Away Boxy Jacket ($3890); Wardrobe.NYC x Hailey Bieber Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants ($900); Proenza Schouler Leather Lug-Sole Platform Loafers ($895); Saint Laurent Shade Narrow Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses ($420); Heaven Mayhem Ribbed Earrings ($100)

Balenciaga Cut Away Boxy Jacket
Balenciaga
Cut Away Boxy Jacket

+ Hailey Bieber Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants
WARDROBE.NYC
+ Hailey Bieber Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Leather Lug-Sole Platform Loafers
Proenza Schouler
Leather Lug-Sole Platform Loafers

Shade Narrow Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Shade Narrow Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Ribbed Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Ribbed Earrings

Hailey Bieber wearing a pencil skirt and oversize pinstripe blazer in a selfie at the Rhode offices.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Oversized Blazer in Striped Wool Flannel ($3590) and Pinstriped Wool Skirt ($1850)

Oversized Blazer in Striped Wool Flannel
Saint Laurent
Oversized Blazer in Striped Wool Flannel

Pinstriped Wool Skirt
SAINT LAURENT
Pinstriped Wool Skirt

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent suit and Large Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag ($3200)

Large Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Large Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag

Hailey Bieber wearing an oversize black blazer with a red baseball cap in her closet.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

On Hailey Bieber: Balenciaga Cut Away Boxy Jacket ($3890)

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

