Hailey Bieber's Been Wearing This Trend Non-Stop During Her Pregnancy

(Image credit: Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images)

It's been just over a week since Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy, shocking the world and sending everyone in fashion into a frenzy thinking about the mom-to-be's pregnancy wardrobe. It didn't take long, though, for Bieber to show off her growing baby bump in style, with the model and Rhode founder being spotted in LA alongside her husband in a cropped gray T-shirt and oversized suit. (Her boxy blazer was Balenciaga, while her slouchy trousers were from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC.) To finish off the look, she added Proenza Schouler loafers, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and gold Heaven Mayhem earrings.

As someone who sees and files away practically every street style and Instagram outfit that Bieber's worn for the last, I don't know, five years, seeing her first out-and-about fashion choice since the big news got me thinking back to all of her recent looks from before her announcement—and the one thing they all had in common. When I went back to check if my hunch was correct, I was met with all the proof I needed that yes, Bieber has indeed been wearing the oversized-suiting trend all along, for everything from Hollywood parties to closet selfies.

Scroll down to peruse photos of the anti-maternity trend that Hailey Bieber's been relying on throughout her pregnancy thus far.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Balenciaga Cut Away Boxy Jacket ($3890); Wardrobe.NYC x Hailey Bieber Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants ($900); Proenza Schouler Leather Lug-Sole Platform Loafers ($895); Saint Laurent Shade Narrow Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses ($420); Heaven Mayhem Ribbed Earrings ($100)

Balenciaga Cut Away Boxy Jacket $3890 SHOP NOW

WARDROBE.NYC + Hailey Bieber Pleated Wool Wide-Leg Pants $900 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Leather Lug-Sole Platform Loafers $895 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Shade Narrow Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $420 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem Ribbed Earrings $100 SHOP NOW

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent Oversized Blazer in Striped Wool Flannel ($3590) and Pinstriped Wool Skirt ($1850)

Saint Laurent Oversized Blazer in Striped Wool Flannel $3590 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Pinstriped Wool Skirt $1850 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images)

On Hailey Bieber: Saint Laurent suit and Large Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag ($3200)

Saint Laurent Large Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag $3200 SHOP NOW

On Hailey Bieber: Balenciaga Cut Away Boxy Jacket ($3890)