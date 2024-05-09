Hailey Bieber Just Announced Her Pregnancy Wearing a Sheer Wedding Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Huge congratulations are in order: Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram with a video and a series of beautiful photos taken in Hawaii. Hailey debuted her baby bump wearing a white lace wedding dress with a hooded cape by Saint Laurent for an outdoor vow renewal ceremony. She also added Saint Laurent SL 462 Sunglasses ($309). How cute are they? The video also reveals some new music from Justin—he's singing an unreleased song in the short clip.

The Biebers originally got married back in September 2018. For that ceremony, Hailey wore a stunning lace gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh. If this first look is any indication, it's safe to say Hailey Bieber will nail maternity style, so I can't wait to see her pregnancy outfits. Scroll down to see their cute announcement post on Instagram.