Hailey Bieber Just Announced Her Pregnancy Wearing a Sheer Wedding Dress
Huge congratulations are in order: Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram with a video and a series of beautiful photos taken in Hawaii. Hailey debuted her baby bump wearing a white lace wedding dress with a hooded cape by Saint Laurent for an outdoor vow renewal ceremony. She also added Saint Laurent SL 462 Sunglasses ($309). How cute are they? The video also reveals some new music from Justin—he's singing an unreleased song in the short clip.
The Biebers originally got married back in September 2018. For that ceremony, Hailey wore a stunning lace gown designed by the late Virgil Abloh. If this first look is any indication, it's safe to say Hailey Bieber will nail maternity style, so I can't wait to see her pregnancy outfits. Scroll down to see their cute announcement post on Instagram.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.