Elsa Hosk Keeps Wearing the Trend Fashion Girls Are Trading Hats For This Summer
While we all love hats, and baseball caps, beanies, and bucket hats aren't going anywhere anytime soon, there's a new (well, returning) accessory trend that's vying for headspace (pun intended), and Elsa Hosk, for one, is very much on board. Already this summer, Hosk has posted herself wearing headscarves no less than six times to her Instagram feed.
The elegant way in which people are styling headscarves now brings to mind that old Hollywood glamour that makes us all want to ride in a convertible with the top down wearing a flowing headscarf. Hosk has been pairing silky headscarves—both printed and neutrals—with many of her chic summer outfits, proving that there’s nothing this accessory trend doesn’t look good with (swimsuits included). Another bonus is that there are plenty of headscarves on the market at every price point, so ordering one to wear with your summer outfits would be a smart style move. Keep scrolling to do just that, and to get some outfit inspiration from Elsa Hosk herself.
Shop Chic Headscarves
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
