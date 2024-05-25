Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Is Timeless—These Are the New Summer Trends Even She Can't Resist
Gwyneth Paltrow has always had a keen eye for style, but recently the actor has been on a fashion winning streak, styling new-season trends on the daily and reminding us that she's always been ahead of the game. Over the years, Paltrow has retained a sophisticated aesthetic; one that seems to be getting more elegant by the day right now. And now, firmly on the cusp of summer, I can't help but be inspired by her latest ensembles, all of which seem to tap into some of the year's biggest trends. Below, I've charted three of my favourites that I've already spotted in Paltrow's wardrobe.
Read on to discover the summer trends Gwyneth Paltrow is backing for summer 2024.
3 SUMMER TRENDS GWYNETH PALTROW IS WEARING RIGHT NOW
1. PALE BLUE DRESSES
Style Notes: Although I'll always come back to a classic white dress during the summer months, this season, I can't stop thinking about this supremely elegant trend. With a pretty, summery feel, pale blue dresses are arriving in stores just in time for the hottest months. Style with rich navy for a cool tonal look or wear with a dark brown piece for a very 2024 take on the trend.
SHOP THE PALE-BLUE DRESS TREND:
2. DOUBLE DENIM
Style Notes: As Paltrow would tell you, there's no easier way to look chic and put-together than by styling a double-denim set. Whilst I'm inspired by her elegant jacket and jeans pairing, you can also wear the trend in the form of a denim button-down and shorts or a midi skirt and waistcoat.
SHOP THE DOUBLE-DENIM TREND:
Wear with the matching jeans or style with linen trousers.
Dark-wash jeans are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll wear on repeat.
3. TAILORED SHORTS
Style Notes: This grown-up shorts style is saturating the market this season, and I've never wanted to get my legs out more. Offering a sophisticated alternative to denim cut-offs, tailored shorts are the rising trend that fashion people and celebrities are already working into their wardrobes. Take your cue from Paltrow and opt for a classic white pair or shop a wearable black style to make getting dressed in the summer that much easier.
SHOP THE TAILORED SHORTS TREND:
I tried these on in-store and they looked so good. Plus, they come in an extended size range.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
