Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Is Timeless—These Are the New Summer Trends Even She Can't Resist

Gwyneth Paltrow has always had a keen eye for style, but recently the actor has been on a fashion winning streak, styling new-season trends on the daily and reminding us that she's always been ahead of the game. Over the years, Paltrow has retained a sophisticated aesthetic; one that seems to be getting more elegant by the day right now. And now, firmly on the cusp of summer, I can't help but be inspired by her latest ensembles, all of which seem to tap into some of the year's biggest trends. Below, I've charted three of my favourites that I've already spotted in Paltrow's wardrobe.

Read on to discover the summer trends Gwyneth Paltrow is backing for summer 2024.

3 SUMMER TRENDS GWYNETH PALTROW IS WEARING RIGHT NOW

1. PALE BLUE DRESSES

Style Notes: Although I'll always come back to a classic white dress during the summer months, this season, I can't stop thinking about this supremely elegant trend. With a pretty, summery feel, pale blue dresses are arriving in stores just in time for the hottest months. Style with rich navy for a cool tonal look or wear with a dark brown piece for a very 2024 take on the trend.

SHOP THE PALE-BLUE DRESS TREND:

H&M Tapered-Waist Dress £38 SHOP NOW This pretty draped dress also comes in three other colours.

Ralph Lauren Tiered Cotton Shirtdress £319 SHOP NOW Shop a trending shirt dress to get Paltrow's look.

Rixo Benedict Dress £235 SHOP NOW This elegant dress will see you through a summer full of parties.

2. DOUBLE DENIM

Style Notes: As Paltrow would tell you, there's no easier way to look chic and put-together than by styling a double-denim set. Whilst I'm inspired by her elegant jacket and jeans pairing, you can also wear the trend in the form of a denim button-down and shorts or a midi skirt and waistcoat.

SHOP THE DOUBLE-DENIM TREND:

COS Cropped Denim Jacket £115 SHOP NOW Wear with the matching jeans or style with linen trousers.

COS Denim Cargo Trousers £95 SHOP NOW Dark-wash jeans are so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Mango Chest-Pocket Denim Shirt £50 SHOP NOW Wear unbuttoned over a white tee for a laid-back look.

Mango Straight Jeans With Forward Seams £36 SHOP NOW Straight-leg jeans are a wardrobe staple you'll wear on repeat.

3. TAILORED SHORTS

Style Notes: This grown-up shorts style is saturating the market this season, and I've never wanted to get my legs out more. Offering a sophisticated alternative to denim cut-offs, tailored shorts are the rising trend that fashion people and celebrities are already working into their wardrobes. Take your cue from Paltrow and opt for a classic white pair or shop a wearable black style to make getting dressed in the summer that much easier.

SHOP THE TAILORED SHORTS TREND:

Everlane The Tencel Way-High Drape Short £75 SHOP NOW These fall to just above the knee for a polished finish.

Reformation Mason Short £128 SHOP NOW These also come in olive green and beige.