Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Leggings and Anti-Flat Shoe Combo I Never Expected to See Her In

When it comes to luxury shopping, some are drawn to bold, logo-emblazoned designs, while others prefer pieces that forgo branding altogether. Yet, certain items manage to transcend this divide. While they might be devoid of logos or flashy details, these pieces are so closely tied to their luxury labels that they’ve become instantly recognisable. These iconic designs strike a unique balance between subtlety and statement—think The Row’s Margaux bag or, perhaps even more notably, Balenciaga’s Pantaleggings.

With a sleek design that sees the famous trousers skim the leg, extending all the way down to the foot to finish in a pointed-toe heel, these unique leggings create a strikingly seamless silhouette with a futuristic undertone. While I've seen Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham experiment with divisive trousers, I never expected to see them crop up in Gwyneth Paltrow's winter wardrobe.

Proving that she's more daring with her style than I had given credit, Paltrow shared an image of her styling the leg-skimming trousers with a neon pink strapless top this week. Crafting an unusually edgy outfit with a sleek and modern twist, Paltrow energised her signature refined aesthetic in an uncomplicated but highly impactful way.

Leggings and heels might seem like unlikely style partners, but it’s precisely this contrast that makes the pairing so compelling. While Paltrow’s hybrid Pantaleggings come with a £2,950 price tag, the silhouette is easy to recreate with simple black leggings and sock boots or pointed-toe heels. The result? A streamlined, polished look that adds a sleek edge to your party season wardrobe.

Most often seen in tailored trousers and neatly fitting turtlenecks, this party-ready ensemble was a striking departure from her typical quietly chic aesthetic. Forgoing accessories or any extra colour, Paltrow's playful outfit told me that she'll always have a few styling tricks up her sleeve.

Read on to shop Paltrow's sleek Panatleggings here, and find our edit of the best leggings below.

