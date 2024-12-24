Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Leggings and Anti-Flat Shoe Combo I Never Expected to See Her In
When it comes to luxury shopping, some are drawn to bold, logo-emblazoned designs, while others prefer pieces that forgo branding altogether. Yet, certain items manage to transcend this divide. While they might be devoid of logos or flashy details, these pieces are so closely tied to their luxury labels that they’ve become instantly recognisable. These iconic designs strike a unique balance between subtlety and statement—think The Row’s Margaux bag or, perhaps even more notably, Balenciaga’s Pantaleggings.
With a sleek design that sees the famous trousers skim the leg, extending all the way down to the foot to finish in a pointed-toe heel, these unique leggings create a strikingly seamless silhouette with a futuristic undertone. While I've seen Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham experiment with divisive trousers, I never expected to see them crop up in Gwyneth Paltrow's winter wardrobe.
Proving that she's more daring with her style than I had given credit, Paltrow shared an image of her styling the leg-skimming trousers with a neon pink strapless top this week. Crafting an unusually edgy outfit with a sleek and modern twist, Paltrow energised her signature refined aesthetic in an uncomplicated but highly impactful way.
Leggings and heels might seem like unlikely style partners, but it’s precisely this contrast that makes the pairing so compelling. While Paltrow’s hybrid Pantaleggings come with a £2,950 price tag, the silhouette is easy to recreate with simple black leggings and sock boots or pointed-toe heels. The result? A streamlined, polished look that adds a sleek edge to your party season wardrobe.
Most often seen in tailored trousers and neatly fitting turtlenecks, this party-ready ensemble was a striking departure from her typical quietly chic aesthetic. Forgoing accessories or any extra colour, Paltrow's playful outfit told me that she'll always have a few styling tricks up her sleeve.
Read on to shop Paltrow's sleek Panatleggings here, and find our edit of the best leggings below.
SHOP GWYNETH PALTROW'S PANTALEGGINS HERE:
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEGGINGS HERE:
Simple black leggings are a capsule wardrobe staple I'll always come back to.
I always come back to The Row for their elevated staples.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
