Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore the Leggings and Anti-Flat Shoe Combo I Never Expected to See Her In

When it comes to luxury shopping, some are drawn to bold, logo-emblazoned designs, while others prefer pieces that forgo branding altogether. Yet, certain items manage to transcend this divide. While they might be devoid of logos or flashy details, these pieces are so closely tied to their luxury labels that they’ve become instantly recognisable. These iconic designs strike a unique balance between subtlety and statement—think The Row’s Margaux bag or, perhaps even more notably, Balenciaga’s Pantaleggings.

With a sleek design that sees the famous trousers skim the leg, extending all the way down to the foot to finish in a pointed-toe heel, these unique leggings create a strikingly seamless silhouette with a futuristic undertone. While I've seen Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham experiment with divisive trousers, I never expected to see them crop up in Gwyneth Paltrow's winter wardrobe.

Proving that she's more daring with her style than I had given credit, Paltrow shared an image of her styling the leg-skimming trousers with a neon pink strapless top this week. Crafting an unusually edgy outfit with a sleek and modern twist, Paltrow energised her signature refined aesthetic in an uncomplicated but highly impactful way.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears leggings heels.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Leggings and heels might seem like unlikely style partners, but it’s precisely this contrast that makes the pairing so compelling. While Paltrow’s hybrid Pantaleggings come with a £2,950 price tag, the silhouette is easy to recreate with simple black leggings and sock boots or pointed-toe heels. The result? A streamlined, polished look that adds a sleek edge to your party season wardrobe.

Most often seen in tailored trousers and neatly fitting turtlenecks, this party-ready ensemble was a striking departure from her typical quietly chic aesthetic. Forgoing accessories or any extra colour, Paltrow's playful outfit told me that she'll always have a few styling tricks up her sleeve.

Read on to shop Paltrow's sleek Panatleggings here, and find our edit of the best leggings below.

SHOP GWYNETH PALTROW'S PANTALEGGINS HERE:

Hourglass Pantaleggings
Balenciaga
Hourglass Pantaleggings

These divisive trousers are a staple in celebrity circles.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE LEGGINGS HERE:

Cotton Jersey Leggings
H&M
Cotton Jersey Leggings

Simple black leggings are a capsule wardrobe staple I'll always come back to.

High Waisted Leggings
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Leggings

These come in UK sizes 6—24.

Leggings With Seam Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Leggings With Seam Detail

The zip seam detail gives these such an elevated edge.

Woolworth Black Stretch-Jersey Leggings
The Row
Woolworth Black Stretch-Jersey Leggings

I always come back to The Row for their elevated staples.

Wide Waistband Leggings
Zara
Wide Waistband Leggings

Style with mary janes or wear with knee-high boots.

Black Ponte Stirrup Leggings
Next
Black Ponte Stirrup Leggings

The stirrup detailing gives this an expensive-looking edge.

Jacquard-Knit Leggings
TOTEME
Jacquard-Knit Leggings

These also come in dark grey.

