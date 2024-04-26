Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Controversial "Dirty" Jeans and Unexpected Boots
Another day, another standout look from Jennifer Lopez that has our editors talking. This time it's Lopez's "dirty wash" jeans that have our attention as well as her fun choice of platform boots. The stylish multi-hyphenate was spotted on the streets of New York City donning the two pieces, and there is no denying that her controversial jeans will be dividing the masses on their appeal. One thing is certain: Lopez is never one to shy away from a shocking trend. She did break the internet with her famous Versace dress moment, after all.
Really, the outfit's mix of an oversize sweater with baggy jeans and statement boots is nothing new. If anything, it is perfectly on-trend. It's the dirt-laden ACNE Studios denim design that is turning heads. As for the boots, her R13 pair is often mistaken for the über-popular Ugg platform style we have seen everywhere the past few years. At the end of the day, J.Lo has us hanging on to her every last look for a reason. Keep scrolling to shop her exact look—which is dangerously close to selling out—plus some other chic alternatives worth considering.
On Jennifer Lopez: ACNE Studios Super Baggy Fit Jeans ($750); R13 Double Stack Lace-Up Boots ($1495)
Get Lopez's Exact Look
Chic Alternatives
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
