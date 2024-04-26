Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in Controversial "Dirty" Jeans and Unexpected Boots

Another day, another standout look from Jennifer Lopez that has our editors talking. This time it's Lopez's "dirty wash" jeans that have our attention as well as her fun choice of platform boots. The stylish multi-hyphenate was spotted on the streets of New York City donning the two pieces, and there is no denying that her controversial jeans will be dividing the masses on their appeal. One thing is certain: Lopez is never one to shy away from a shocking trend. She did break the internet with her famous Versace dress moment, after all.



Really, the outfit's mix of an oversize sweater with baggy jeans and statement boots is nothing new. If anything, it is perfectly on-trend. It's the dirt-laden ACNE Studios denim design that is turning heads. As for the boots, her R13 pair is often mistaken for the über-popular Ugg platform style we have seen everywhere the past few years. At the end of the day, J.Lo has us hanging on to her every last look for a reason. Keep scrolling to shop her exact look—which is dangerously close to selling out—plus some other chic alternatives worth considering.

(Image credit: JosiahW/BACKGRID)

On Jennifer Lopez: ACNE Studios Super Baggy Fit Jeans ($750); R13 Double Stack Lace-Up Boots ($1495)

Get Lopez's Exact Look

