Every Fashion Editor Will Be Wearing This 4-Piece Outfit Come Fall

There have been rumblings of a boho resurgence for a while now, but everyone on the streets isn't exactly dressing like Marissa Cooper from The O.C. just yet. In the 2000s, everyone wanted to dress like Marissa with lace tunics, long beaded necklaces, and tight flared jeans. It was the time of Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, the Olsen twins, and Lisa Bonet—all wearing layers of lace and velvet that felt equal parts grunge and flower child.
Boho chic wasn't just a look of the moment. It was the vibe of the time. Coachella still felt like it could be the second coming of Woodstock. Social media and the internet were still in the early stages, so people weren't yet scrolling at every viable second. People went to concerts without recording them. Flower crowns weren't cringe. Fringe didn't feel like a costume. People dressed like hippies because they felt inspired by the '70s, not because the algorithm told them it was the "core" of the month. There was a freeness in a way of being that has not been felt since.
Naturally, the obsession with Y2K dressing was going to ease up at some point, and the 2000s were always destined to have their moment again. Now really does feel like the right time for boho chic to come back because everyone desperately wants to press rewind and feel the ease of that era again. Of course, that's impossible, but at least you can dress the part. Leaning into the look is the closest we'll get to time travel.
The easiest way to do that would be to look to Chemena Kamali's Chloé, which provides the modern-day blueprint for what the aesthetic can look like now. I've actually been obsessed with some of the first couple of runway looks from the fall/winter 2025 show ever since I saw them and think that they're about to become the look of the season.
The look is simple to put together and wear but still feels visually complex because of its literal layers. Many of the first models down the runway wore a long flowing dress or skirt accessorized with long necklaces, a chunky belt, and a short jacket, often in velvet or satin. It's destined to become the It-girl uniform come fall because it's long been the It-girl uniform. It's the quintessential flower child look that's easy to replicate.
Below, shop the key pieces you need for the outfit formula everyone will be following in two months time. Marissa Cooper would approve.