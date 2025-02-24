Gwyneth Paltrow's Already Found the Pretty Shoe Colour You'll See Everywhere This Spring

If you look closely—maybe even squint a little—you’ll notice that Gwyneth Paltrow has quietly thrown her support behind one of spring’s most intriguing colour trends.

At first glance, her outfit at a recent L.A. launch event seemed like a masterclass in relaxed minimalism. The floor-length wool coat? Cool and dramatic. The crisp white jeans? A fresh contrast. But the real magic was happening at ground level. Almost camouflaged against the dark carpeting, her rich olive green pointed-toe heels nodded to a trend that’s about to take off in a major way.

Gwyneth Paltrow wears olive green heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While olive green might not be the first shade you associate with spring, designers certainly have it on their minds right now. Stella McCartney, Mugler, and Acne Studios all championed the earthy hue in the form of sleek heels across their spring/summer 2025 collections, affirming that it's one of the new-season shades that matters the most.

For her own take, Paltrow chose Ferragamo's curved-heeled Eva Pumps (£725), but there are plenty of stylish alternatives to tap into this growing trend. If you were drawn to the rich chocolate brown tones that dominated fashion this winter, you’ll likely find yourself equally enamoured with this new-season neutral. Ready to get ahead of the curve? Scroll on to shop the olive green heels that are about to be everywhere.

SHOP OLIVE-GREEN HEELS:

Heeled Leather Mules
Arket
Heeled Leather Mules

I can see these selling out before the start of spring.

Faux Patent Slingback Heels
Zara
Faux Patent Slingback Heels

I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

Mia Patent-Leather Pumps
Khaite
Mia Patent-Leather Pumps

The wrap-around strap ensures a comfortable and secure finish.

Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes With Straps
Zara
Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes With Straps

The t-bar detailing gives these a relaxed, French energy that will make any outfit feel so much more chic.

Eva Pump
Ferragamo
Eva Pump

Shop the style that Paltrow loves.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

While I love these in olive green, these also come in five other shades.

Patent Ankle Strap Kitten Heels
Marks & Spencer
Patent Ankle Strap Kitten Heels

The small kitten heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

Givia 40 Shiny Lamb Olive Green
Anonymous Copenhagen
Givia 40 Shiny Lamb Olive Green

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Otto Satin Mules
Staud
Otto Satin Mules

Style with a pair of relaxed jeans or pair with a tailored pant.

Gloria Sandals - Metallic Khaki - Metallic-Effect Goatskin Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Gloria Sandals

These feature a subtle metallic sheen that gives them an elevated edge.

Women's Lee Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather in Kaki
Saint Laurent
Lee Slingback Pumps

These iconic buckle heels are a favourite within celebrity circles.

Signoria Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
Gucci
Signoria Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

These also come in five other colours.

