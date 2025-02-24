Gwyneth Paltrow's Already Found the Pretty Shoe Colour You'll See Everywhere This Spring
If you look closely—maybe even squint a little—you’ll notice that Gwyneth Paltrow has quietly thrown her support behind one of spring’s most intriguing colour trends.
At first glance, her outfit at a recent L.A. launch event seemed like a masterclass in relaxed minimalism. The floor-length wool coat? Cool and dramatic. The crisp white jeans? A fresh contrast. But the real magic was happening at ground level. Almost camouflaged against the dark carpeting, her rich olive green pointed-toe heels nodded to a trend that’s about to take off in a major way.
While olive green might not be the first shade you associate with spring, designers certainly have it on their minds right now. Stella McCartney, Mugler, and Acne Studios all championed the earthy hue in the form of sleek heels across their spring/summer 2025 collections, affirming that it's one of the new-season shades that matters the most.
For her own take, Paltrow chose Ferragamo's curved-heeled Eva Pumps (£725), but there are plenty of stylish alternatives to tap into this growing trend. If you were drawn to the rich chocolate brown tones that dominated fashion this winter, you’ll likely find yourself equally enamoured with this new-season neutral. Ready to get ahead of the curve? Scroll on to shop the olive green heels that are about to be everywhere.
SHOP OLIVE-GREEN HEELS:
The t-bar detailing gives these a relaxed, French energy that will make any outfit feel so much more chic.
The small kitten heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.
These iconic buckle heels are a favourite within celebrity circles.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
