If you look closely—maybe even squint a little—you’ll notice that Gwyneth Paltrow has quietly thrown her support behind one of spring’s most intriguing colour trends.

At first glance, her outfit at a recent L.A. launch event seemed like a masterclass in relaxed minimalism. The floor-length wool coat? Cool and dramatic. The crisp white jeans? A fresh contrast. But the real magic was happening at ground level. Almost camouflaged against the dark carpeting, her rich olive green pointed-toe heels nodded to a trend that’s about to take off in a major way.

While olive green might not be the first shade you associate with spring, designers certainly have it on their minds right now. Stella McCartney, Mugler, and Acne Studios all championed the earthy hue in the form of sleek heels across their spring/summer 2025 collections, affirming that it's one of the new-season shades that matters the most.

For her own take, Paltrow chose Ferragamo's curved-heeled Eva Pumps (£725), but there are plenty of stylish alternatives to tap into this growing trend. If you were drawn to the rich chocolate brown tones that dominated fashion this winter, you’ll likely find yourself equally enamoured with this new-season neutral. Ready to get ahead of the curve? Scroll on to shop the olive green heels that are about to be everywhere.

SHOP OLIVE-GREEN HEELS:

Arket Heeled Leather Mules £189 SHOP NOW I can see these selling out before the start of spring.

Zara Faux Patent Slingback Heels £36 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

Khaite Mia Patent-Leather Pumps £870 SHOP NOW The wrap-around strap ensures a comfortable and secure finish.

Zara Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes With Straps £36 SHOP NOW The t-bar detailing gives these a relaxed, French energy that will make any outfit feel so much more chic.

Ferragamo Eva Pump £725 SHOP NOW Shop the style that Paltrow loves.

Reformation Natasha Pump £298 SHOP NOW While I love these in olive green, these also come in five other shades.

Marks & Spencer Patent Ankle Strap Kitten Heels £30 SHOP NOW The small kitten heel adds a little bit of height without sacrificing comfort.

Anonymous Copenhagen Givia 40 Shiny Lamb Olive Green kr240 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Staud Otto Satin Mules £335 SHOP NOW Style with a pair of relaxed jeans or pair with a tailored pant.

Sézane Gloria Sandals £160 SHOP NOW These feature a subtle metallic sheen that gives them an elevated edge.

Saint Laurent Lee Slingback Pumps £995 SHOP NOW These iconic buckle heels are a favourite within celebrity circles.