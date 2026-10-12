This* Is Exactly How to Wear Leggings to the Airport and Still Look Chic

As is often the case, her elevated ensemble came down to a few thoughtful styling choices. Let's start with the colour. Rather than reaching for a glossy pair of black lycra leggings, she opted for a matte, mid-grey style, which she paired with a tonal knit, easily creating a cohesive outfit that makes comfort dressing feel so much more considered.
Then to the shoes. Perhaps the most integral part of her airport look, Bella bypassed trainers and ballet flats in favour of a pair of black, heeled knee-high boots. Whilst comfortable footwear certainly has its place when travelling, the sleek silhouette of her boots brings a sharper finish to the skin-tight leggings, making the whole look feel incredibly polished.
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A black knit knotted around her waist and a pair of dark sunglasses completed the outfit, keeping everything feeling cohesive and understated.
If anyone can craft an airport outfit centred around leggings and make it look genuinely chic, it's Bella Hadid. And if you're as inspired by her styling as I am, read on to shop my picks of grey leggings and knee-high boots below.
Shop Grey Leggings and Knee-High Boots:
H&M
Seamless Leggings
The ribbed finish gives these a casual, day-time look.
Mango
High Block-Heel Boot
Whilst these are in full stock right now, I can't see that staying the case for long.
Calzedonia
Leggings With Cashmere
The cashmere composition ensures a cosy finish.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
Whilst I love these in the black, they also come in six other shades.
ADANOLA
Ultimate Leggings
Adanola's leggings are a fashion person's favourites.
ZARA
Leather Heeled Boots
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Alo Yoga
Alosoft High-Waist 7/8 Relay Legging
The buttery soft feel means you'll want to reach for these every day.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Kitten Heel Knee High Boots
Style these with a midi skirt or pair them with a sleek pair of leggings.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.