*This* Is Exactly How to Wear Leggings to the Airport and Still Look Chic

From the colour of the leggings to the shoes to wear with them—this is how to style leggings for the airport and still feel chic.

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Bella Hadid arrives at the airport wearing grey leggings with a matching grey knit and black knee-high boots.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Honestly, I don't think I've ever come across a leggings-at-the-airport outfit as chic as this shot of Bella Hadid that I just stumbled across. Already saved to my travel-outfit moodboard: Bella arrived at the airport making leggings look better than I've ever seen them.

As is often the case, her elevated ensemble came down to a few thoughtful styling choices. Let's start with the colour. Rather than reaching for a glossy pair of black lycra leggings, she opted for a matte, mid-grey style, which she paired with a tonal knit, easily creating a cohesive outfit that makes comfort dressing feel so much more considered.

Bella Hadid arrives at the airport wearing grey leggings with a matching grey knit and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Then to the shoes. Perhaps the most integral part of her airport look, Bella bypassed trainers and ballet flats in favour of a pair of black, heeled knee-high boots. Whilst comfortable footwear certainly has its place when travelling, the sleek silhouette of her boots brings a sharper finish to the skin-tight leggings, making the whole look feel incredibly polished.

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A black knit knotted around her waist and a pair of dark sunglasses completed the outfit, keeping everything feeling cohesive and understated.

If anyone can craft an airport outfit centred around leggings and make it look genuinely chic, it's Bella Hadid. And if you're as inspired by her styling as I am, read on to shop my picks of grey leggings and knee-high boots below.

Shop Grey Leggings and Knee-High Boots:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.