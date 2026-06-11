From NYC to L.A.—Fashion People Are Escaping the City for These 6 Weekend Trips

Sometimes, the best trips happen right in your backyard just a short drive or train ride away. Fashion people may love city life, but when the weekend arrives, they're often the first to trade crowded streets for coastal escapes, vineyard views, and small-town charm. Whether based in New York or Los Angeles, the most stylish travelers know that the best getaways are close enough for a quick trip yet feel worlds away from everyday routines.
From East Coast island retreats to laid-back California enclaves, these six destinations have become go-to escapes for those seeking great hotels, beautiful scenery, and a slower pace. Here, we're uncovering where insiders are heading on their long weekends, from the underrated alt to Montauk to the hotel that's bringing renewed buzz to Ojai.
The Weekend Trips From NYC
Shelter Island is the Hamptons’ unpretentious, quietly luxurious cousin. Tucked neatly between Long Island's North and South Forks, this low-key slice of paradise is where to go when you want to entirely bypass the sceney-ness of Montauk and the rest of the Hamptons. With charming waterfront hotels, scenic beaches, and a distinctly low-key atmosphere, it's become a favorite for those looking to unplug by the beach without going completely off-grid. It’s secluded, just upscale enough to be chic, and crowd-free (well, for now).
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Where to stay: Book a room at The Pridwin, the grand and historic 1927-era landmark that's just been refreshed after a multimillion-dollar renovation, for a classic New England feel. Whether or not you stay at Sunset Beach, the modernist outpost by the same hotelier as Chateau Marmont and Chiltern Firehouse, it's unquestionably the spot to see and be seen—the move is to grab a spritz on its patio right at golden hour before moving downstairs for dinner. If you're weekending on a budget, I suggest the cozy Shelter Island House, a bed and breakfast right around the corner from all the action.
What to Pack
Loulou de Saison
Saez Crocheted Top
Ancient Greek Sandals
Esther Beaded Sandals
Hunza G
Original Crinkle Swimsuit
With its cedar-shingled cottages, hydrangea-lined streets, and timeless coastal appeal, Nantucket will never not be one the East Coast's most coveted summer destinations. It is the capital of coastal-prep, after all. The island's blend New England charm and undeniably luxurious shopping scene—from Polo Ralph Lauren to TWP—keeps visitors and regulars coming back summer after summer. Packing here is an art form centered on timelessness: crisp white poplin shirts, tailored shorts, and a chic cable-knit sweater draped over your shoulders is basically the uniform here. It's the perfect backdrop for a wardrobe that leans heavily into heritage luxury.
Where to stay: For classic waterfront views, book a room at the legendary landmark White Elephant Resort. For something more high-design, beeline to the Roman and Williams–designed Greydon House with its moody, sea-captain-meets-bohemian aesthetic. Whether or not you stay at Faraway Nantucket, its vibrant, jewel-toned courtyard is unquestionably the spot to be on the island.