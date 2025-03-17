The Non-Boring Bag Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing to Make Their Spring Basics Feel Special

By
published
in News

Want to add some glamour to your wardrobe basics this spring? A gold handbag is the perfect choice. It's vibrant and expensive looking, and Gigi Hadid recently endorsed it.

For a Rabanne event in NYC, Hadid wore a sleek black leather bomber jacket and a pinstripe pantsuit. To enhance her look, she accessorized with gold chain earrings and a matching necklace. She finished with black booties and a stunning gold Rabanne chain-mail clutch.

Gigi Hadid wears a leather jacket, pinstripe set, a gold clutch, black boots, and gold chain jewelry.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Rabanne Mesh Evening Clutch Bag($790)

While one might associate a gold handbag with a formal occasion like a wedding or gala, it is also surprisingly wearable enough for an everyday outfit. You can style it with a casual pant-and-boot combination like Hadid or dress it up with a gown. It is truly that versatile.

It's not just Hadid who's embracing this trend—a gold bag, especially a clutch, appeared on the streets during fashion weeks in Paris and Milan. Stylish attendees like Anna Dello Russo and Aimee Song have been pairing the bag with everything from trousers to maxi skirts, proving that a touch of metallic shine can make any outfit look and feel special.

Anna Dello Russo wears black sunglasses, golden leather bag, black jacket, black Loewe pants outside Zimmermann during its womenswear fall/winter 2025/2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're convinced you need to add a gold handbag to your collection, keep scrolling to shop the best styles available now.

Shop Gigi Hadid's bag:

Mesh Evening Clutch Bag
Rabanne
Mesh Evening Clutch Bag

It might not hold your phone, but it sure is cute. 

Shop more gold bags:

MANGO, Leather Metallic Bag
MANGO
Leather Metallic Bag

So unique.

Ruched Faux Leather Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Ruched Faux Leather Clutch

No regrets here.

Mini Bonbon Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Mini Bonbon Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag

Such a timeless shape and size.

Sparkle Nano Paillette-Embellished Metallic Twill Shoulder Bag
RABANNE
Sparkle Nano Shoulder Bag

This classic Rabanne bag is one you need in your closet—trust me.

Women's Small Lauren 1980 in Gold
Bottega Veneta
Small Lauren 1980 Bag

This style is inspired by an archival design that actress Lauren Hutton carried in the 1980 classic American Gigolo.

Viera Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Clutch
CULT GAIA
Viera Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Clutch

Although mini, this bag is sure to make a statement.

MANGO, Flap Chain Bag
MANGO
Flap Chain Bag

Wear it as a clutch or a crossbody bag.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸