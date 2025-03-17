The Non-Boring Bag Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing to Make Their Spring Basics Feel Special

Want to add some glamour to your wardrobe basics this spring? A gold handbag is the perfect choice. It's vibrant and expensive looking, and Gigi Hadid recently endorsed it.

For a Rabanne event in NYC, Hadid wore a sleek black leather bomber jacket and a pinstripe pantsuit. To enhance her look, she accessorized with gold chain earrings and a matching necklace. She finished with black booties and a stunning gold Rabanne chain-mail clutch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Rabanne Mesh Evening Clutch Bag($790)

While one might associate a gold handbag with a formal occasion like a wedding or gala, it is also surprisingly wearable enough for an everyday outfit. You can style it with a casual pant-and-boot combination like Hadid or dress it up with a gown. It is truly that versatile.

It's not just Hadid who's embracing this trend—a gold bag, especially a clutch, appeared on the streets during fashion weeks in Paris and Milan. Stylish attendees like Anna Dello Russo and Aimee Song have been pairing the bag with everything from trousers to maxi skirts, proving that a touch of metallic shine can make any outfit look and feel special.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're convinced you need to add a gold handbag to your collection, keep scrolling to shop the best styles available now.

Shop Gigi Hadid's bag:

Rabanne Mesh Evening Clutch Bag $790 SHOP NOW It might not hold your phone, but it sure is cute.

Shop more gold bags:

MANGO Leather Metallic Bag $130 SHOP NOW So unique.

Rebecca Minkoff Ruched Faux Leather Clutch $128 SHOP NOW No regrets here.

Mansur Gavriel Mini Bonbon Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag $395 SHOP NOW Such a timeless shape and size.

RABANNE Sparkle Nano Shoulder Bag $890 SHOP NOW This classic Rabanne bag is one you need in your closet—trust me.

Bottega Veneta Small Lauren 1980 Bag $4200 SHOP NOW This style is inspired by an archival design that actress Lauren Hutton carried in the 1980 classic American Gigolo.

CULT GAIA Viera Crystal-Embellished Metallic Leather Clutch $398 SHOP NOW Although mini, this bag is sure to make a statement.