The Non-Boring Bag Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing to Make Their Spring Basics Feel Special
Want to add some glamour to your wardrobe basics this spring? A gold handbag is the perfect choice. It's vibrant and expensive looking, and Gigi Hadid recently endorsed it.
For a Rabanne event in NYC, Hadid wore a sleek black leather bomber jacket and a pinstripe pantsuit. To enhance her look, she accessorized with gold chain earrings and a matching necklace. She finished with black booties and a stunning gold Rabanne chain-mail clutch.
On Gigi Hadid: Rabanne Mesh Evening Clutch Bag($790)
While one might associate a gold handbag with a formal occasion like a wedding or gala, it is also surprisingly wearable enough for an everyday outfit. You can style it with a casual pant-and-boot combination like Hadid or dress it up with a gown. It is truly that versatile.
It's not just Hadid who's embracing this trend—a gold bag, especially a clutch, appeared on the streets during fashion weeks in Paris and Milan. Stylish attendees like Anna Dello Russo and Aimee Song have been pairing the bag with everything from trousers to maxi skirts, proving that a touch of metallic shine can make any outfit look and feel special.
If you're convinced you need to add a gold handbag to your collection, keep scrolling to shop the best styles available now.
Shop Gigi Hadid's bag:
Shop more gold bags:
This style is inspired by an archival design that actress Lauren Hutton carried in the 1980 classic American Gigolo.
Although mini, this bag is sure to make a statement.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Alix Earle Takes Fashion Risks for Miu Miu (Yes, That Includes Socks With Heels)
Anything for Mrs. Prada.
By Ana Escalante
-
Heads Up: This Underrated Denim Color Trend Will Outperform Both Black and White Jeans This Spring
Guaranteed.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Suddenly, Every Classy Fashion Person in Paris Is Wearing This Elegant Heeled-Shoe Trend
A fresh take on classic Mary Janes.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
In Case You Were Wondering Which Pretty Sneaker Trend Anne Hathaway Would Wear, It's This One
This just in from the streets of NYC.
By Allyson Payer
-
Don't Ask Me How, But I *Know* New Yorkers Will Love This Katie Holmes–Backed Tote Bag
I'm always right.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Well-Dressed Celebs Have Basically Stopped Wearing These 3 Shoe Styles With Leggings
Find out which five styles they're into.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Unexpected Shoe Trend Bella Hadid's Been Wearing Right and Left During Paris Fashion Week
Forget flats—buy these instead.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Can't Wait for People to Quit Flats and Bring Back This Elegant Shoe Trend
There's simply no better style.
By Eliza Huber