Gigi Hadid Wore the '90s Shirt Trend That Makes Light-Wash Jeans More Fall-Friendly

Prior to opening the Victoria's Secret runway show in her giant pink wings this week, Gigi Hadid was photographed out and about in New York City doing normal-people things. Her daytime outfit was casual but cool and elevated—just as Hadid's outfits always are. It also included light-wash jeans, which some of us may typically avoid during fall and winter, but Hadid proved that you needn't do that, especially when you're strategic about what you pair them with.

On this particular mid-October day, Hadid wore her light-wash straight-leg jeans with a white T-shirt and a '90s shirt trend that brings light jeans straight into fall: a plaid button-down. As you know, plaid button-downs are an essential component of the '90s grunge look that's been trending for some time now, but they can also look quite polished when paired with things like straight-leg jeans and penny loafers (as Hadid did).

If you're less than eager to part with your light-wash jeans post-summer, scroll on to see Hadid's expert styling and shop plaid button-downs to pair with your jeans.

Gigi Hadid wearing a plaid shirt and jeans

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Leather Penny Loafers ($1170)

Shop Plaid Button-Down Shirts

Marcelo Shirt
Aritzia
TNA Marcelo Shirt

We the Free Cozy in Plaid Shirt
Free People
We the Free Cozy in Plaid Shirt

Western Shirt in Plaid Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Western Shirt in Plaid Cotton Voile

Plaid Brushed Twill Button-Up Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Plaid Brushed Twill Button-Up Shirt

Green Plaid Work Shirt
Guest in Residence
Green Plaid Work Shirt

Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Rails
Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt

The Boyfriend Shirt in Flannel
Everlane
The Boyfriend Shirt in Flannel

DL1961, Faye Shirt
DL1961
Faye Shirt

Lioness, Clarity Shirt
Lioness
Clarity Shirt

Check Overshirt With Pockets - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Check Overshirt With Pockets

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

