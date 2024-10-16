Gigi Hadid Wore the '90s Shirt Trend That Makes Light-Wash Jeans More Fall-Friendly
Prior to opening the Victoria's Secret runway show in her giant pink wings this week, Gigi Hadid was photographed out and about in New York City doing normal-people things. Her daytime outfit was casual but cool and elevated—just as Hadid's outfits always are. It also included light-wash jeans, which some of us may typically avoid during fall and winter, but Hadid proved that you needn't do that, especially when you're strategic about what you pair them with.
On this particular mid-October day, Hadid wore her light-wash straight-leg jeans with a white T-shirt and a '90s shirt trend that brings light jeans straight into fall: a plaid button-down. As you know, plaid button-downs are an essential component of the '90s grunge look that's been trending for some time now, but they can also look quite polished when paired with things like straight-leg jeans and penny loafers (as Hadid did).
If you're less than eager to part with your light-wash jeans post-summer, scroll on to see Hadid's expert styling and shop plaid button-downs to pair with your jeans.
On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Leather Penny Loafers ($1170)
Shop Plaid Button-Down Shirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
-
Go Ahead, Steal My Look—3 Polished Outfits to Add to Your Weekly Rotation
Wear these to the office, your GNO, and everywhere in between.
By Natalie Gray Herder
-
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Elegant Shoes My Petite Colleague Says Looks Best With Wide-Leg Pants
A combination to wear on repeat.
By Natalie Munro
-
Celebrities Always Wear Boots in These 3 Classic, Timeless Colors—I've Just Found Them on Sale
I can't keep this to myself.
By Natalie Munro
-
Last Call: These 30 Fashion Finds From Amazon's October Prime Day Are Guaranteed to Make Your Outfit Look More Elevated
Chic and affordable? Yes, please.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
30 Incredibly Chic Finds I Regret Not Buying This Week From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
So many gems. So little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Not a Betting Person, But I Swear These 30 Chic Zara Finds Are Going to Sell Out Fast
Don't sleep on these standouts.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Gigi Hadid Wore the Coat Color Trend People Are Buying Instead of Black Ones
Gigi knows best.
By Allyson Payer
-
This J.Crew Sale Is Brimming With Anti-Trend Closet Staples—30 I'm Adding to My Cart
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Gigi Hadid Swapped Her Sneakers for the Boot Trend That's All Over H&M and Reformation
Now, I need a pair too.
By Natalie Munro
-
The Anti-Trend Outfit Every European Wears Multiple Times Per Week
Chic, understated, and timeless.
By Anna LaPlaca