Gigi Hadid Wore the '90s Shirt Trend That Makes Light-Wash Jeans More Fall-Friendly

Prior to opening the Victoria's Secret runway show in her giant pink wings this week, Gigi Hadid was photographed out and about in New York City doing normal-people things. Her daytime outfit was casual but cool and elevated—just as Hadid's outfits always are. It also included light-wash jeans, which some of us may typically avoid during fall and winter, but Hadid proved that you needn't do that, especially when you're strategic about what you pair them with.



On this particular mid-October day, Hadid wore her light-wash straight-leg jeans with a white T-shirt and a '90s shirt trend that brings light jeans straight into fall: a plaid button-down. As you know, plaid button-downs are an essential component of the '90s grunge look that's been trending for some time now, but they can also look quite polished when paired with things like straight-leg jeans and penny loafers (as Hadid did).



If you're less than eager to part with your light-wash jeans post-summer, scroll on to see Hadid's expert styling and shop plaid button-downs to pair with your jeans.

(Image credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Miu Miu Leather Penny Loafers ($1170)

Shop Plaid Button-Down Shirts

Aritzia TNA Marcelo Shirt $68 SHOP NOW

Free People We the Free Cozy in Plaid Shirt $148 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Western Shirt in Plaid Cotton Voile $118 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Brushed Twill Button-Up Shirt $111 SHOP NOW

Guest in Residence Green Plaid Work Shirt $685 SHOP NOW

Rails Hunter Plaid Button-Up Shirt $178 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Boyfriend Shirt in Flannel $98 SHOP NOW

DL1961 Faye Shirt $299 SHOP NOW

Lioness Clarity Shirt $79 SHOP NOW