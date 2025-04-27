Interesting: Everyone at Gigi Hadid's Bday Party in NYC Wore the Shoes You Thought Were Dead
Guess we were wrong about this one.
As you'd expect given her popularity, Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party that just took place in NYC was quite the star-studded affair. And fittingly, all of the attendees showed up in trendy outfits for the night out—including Hadid herself, who attended with Bradley Cooper and wore a corset-style bodysuit and leather pants.
I’m one of those people who always looks to see what shoes someone is wearing before anything else, and I noticed a trend when doing so with the Gigi birthday crowd, which included Bella Hadid (obviously), Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Anne Hathaway, to name a few.
For context (and to prove that my headline wasn’t hyperbole), from the start of the pandemic and several years thereafter, pretty much everyone was declaring high heels “dead”—especially ultra-high stilettos, which were unofficially replaced with kitten heels. But based on the unofficial red carpet that was the entrance to Hadid’s party, it seems that celebrities, at least, think that five years is enough of a hiatus and are ready to wear ultra-high heels for their nights out. Based on how cool they all looked, I can’t say that I blamed them. Keep scrolling to see a handful of the part-goers for yourself and shop some of my personal favorite high-stiletto heels.
On Gigi Hadid: Schiaparelli bodysuit; Jimmy Choo bag
On Bella Hadid: Fendi bag
On Anne Hathaway: Bvlgari bag
WHO: Anok Yai
On Martha Hunt: Nensi Dojaka dress; Stuart Weitzman shoes
WHO: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
WHO: Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Shop Ultra-High Heels
