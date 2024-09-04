Maybe It's the Gen Z In Me, But I Love a Baggy Outfit—9 I'm Saving Now

We've come a long way from the great skinny vs. baggy jeans debacle, as everyone now seems to have a pair of baggy jeans in their closet. I was always on the baggy side of the argument (Gen Z cusp, here!), as anything with a more relaxed silhouette immediately leads to a more comfortable ensemble. With items like boxy sweaters, wide-leg jeans, and fluid satin pants on top of the trend cycle, it's easy to prioritize relaxed pieces in your 2024 wardrobe. And while the obvious styling choice may be to balance them out with a fitted piece, I implore you to keep it easy overall with another loose item. There's always a time and place for a skinny pant (see the capri revival of 2024) but the flexibility of a loose and breezy pant, paired with a loose and breezy top, is unmatched.

At first thought, a fitted blazer or trousers may appear to look more polished, but there is a way to elevate a baggy outfit just the same. Think oversized T-shirts and silky skirts, baggy trousers with big button-downs, and poofy skirts with boxy blazers. Keep scrolling for 9 baggy outfit ideas that incorporate chic style cues all while keeping comfort a priority.

A slouchy sweater keeps things loose without overdoing it. To keep things streamlined, opt for a monotone pairing, since there's always room to play around with a pop of color with the shoes or accessories, as done above by Mimi.

Sheer skirts are a key item for 2024, and a way to make them look even cooler is to layer a boxy T-shirt over, as seen on Carven's S/S 24 collection, which arguable put sheer skirts on the map for the fashion set.

Work outfits can be polished and comfortable, as beautifully proven by Marilyn. Just switch out your usual tapered trousers for a barrel silhouette.

Monikh may be pregnant, but I'm saving all her maternity outfits anyway for comfortable outfit inspiration, and this one's first on the list. I've been saving my satin pants for a special occasion, but I like how she contrasted their elegance with the casualness of a boxy T-shirt.

Transitioning your white maxi skirt from summer into fall is an easy task. Just add a boxy blazer, and switch out the sandals with boots. Carry your white maxi skirts from summer into fall with a boxy blazer and switch out the sandals for sleek boots.

If there's an outfit that feels like pajamas but looks stylish enough to wear outside, I'm saving it. To make it more suitable for every day, differentiate the color of your top and bottom as done above. The butter yellow is one to make a subtle statement.

Sometimes it's the pieces you'd never think to pair together that end up looking the best. That white skirt you've been wearing with ruched tops and tanks all season? Just add your favorite worn-in T-shirt. It's very The Row coded.