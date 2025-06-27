Kendall Jenner Wore an Elegant Yet Seductive Dress Trend to Jeff Bezos's Wedding in Venice

As predicted, scores of celebrities flocked to Italy today for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice. Attendees included Queen Rania of Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Karlie Kloss, Usher, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and many others. (Side note: I'm stressed just thinking about the security situation.)

Although the guest list was seriously stacked, I was particularly curious to see what the Kardashian-Jenner clan would wear for the occasion. Luckily, they did not disappoint. Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner joined Kim and Khloé Kardashian—we missed you, Kourtney!—at the Italian affair, all dressed to the nines. Kendall's outfit immediately stuck out to me. The sheer bodice gave her black gown a fashionable, sultry edge, while her vibrant emerald jewelry provided a chic pop of color. Scroll down to see what the famous family wore to the most-talked-about wedding of 2025.

See What the Kardashians and Jenners Wore to the Wedding in Venice

In my opinion, Kendall's green jewelry stole the show.

The sheer bodice on Kendall's dress is so cool.

Kris Jenner looked stunning in a black-and-white number.

Khloé Kardashian was pretty in pink.

Kim Kardashian wore a sequined gown to the high-profile wedding.