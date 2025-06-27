Kendall Jenner Wore an Elegant Yet Seductive Dress Trend to Jeff Bezos's Wedding in Venice
As predicted, scores of celebrities flocked to Italy today for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice. Attendees included Queen Rania of Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, Karlie Kloss, Usher, Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and many others. (Side note: I'm stressed just thinking about the security situation.)
Although the guest list was seriously stacked, I was particularly curious to see what the Kardashian-Jenner clan would wear for the occasion. Luckily, they did not disappoint. Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner joined Kim and Khloé Kardashian—we missed you, Kourtney!—at the Italian affair, all dressed to the nines. Kendall's outfit immediately stuck out to me. The sheer bodice gave her black gown a fashionable, sultry edge, while her vibrant emerald jewelry provided a chic pop of color. Scroll down to see what the famous family wore to the most-talked-about wedding of 2025.
See What the Kardashians and Jenners Wore to the Wedding in Venice
In my opinion, Kendall's green jewelry stole the show.
The sheer bodice on Kendall's dress is so cool.
Kris Jenner looked stunning in a black-and-white number.
Khloé Kardashian was pretty in pink.
Kim Kardashian wore a sequined gown to the high-profile wedding.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
