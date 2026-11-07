As I sit writing this at my desk in my trusty work-from-home comfies, I’m once again reminded just how functional and stylish a good pair of black leggings can be. No longer confined to the Pilates studio or sweaty halls of a gym, these timeless trousers have become a staple of the stylish dresser—which means I’m always on the hunt for a new pair. But today it seems my search is complete, after I spotted Sarah Pidgeon sporting a pair of flared leggings earlier this week.
Maintaining her signature Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy polish, the actress was spotted travelling through New York in an olive green fleece, black and white trainers, glossy leather bag and lime green wired headphones, but all I could see was her stylish spandex. Elevated with a subtle flare bottom, the 2000's athleisure staple is soaring in popularity right now, and although they might look like your run-of-the-mill pair, the brilliance of the flared style lies in its versatility.
Adding a playful yet polished finish to your look, the bootcut silhouette makes your outfit feel less rigid and more carefree. Easy enough to be styled with trainers but fitted enough to slide into knee-high boots, they've become an instant favourite with the comfy-casual crowd. And, by the looks of things, they’re set to pick up where your jeans pairs left off.
Like what you see? Scroll down to shop the best flared leggings on the market right now.
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Shop the Flared Leggings Trend:
M&S Collection
Go Balance High Waisted Flared Leggings
M&S always know how to make the high street look expensive.
lululemon
Groove No Line High-Rise Flared Pant
This style ranges from a UK 4 - 18.
Free People
Horizon Flares
This whole look is so Gabrielle Solis-coded.
Adanola
Fold Over Gathered Yoga Pants
An instant hit.
Oner Active
Softmotion™ Flared Leggings
The thick fabrication means they'll be no VPL with this pair.
SKIMS
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant
Find me a cosier pair than Skims.
Stradivarius
Turn-Down Waist Bell Bottom Trousers
I really love the dynamic white stripes.
H&M
Flared Yoga Leggings
If you're in-between sizes I'd advise you go up.
SISTERLY TRIBE
Cosy Soft Cotton Foldover Stretch
I own a pair form Sisterly Tribe and wear them multiple times a week.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.