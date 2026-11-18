If you want to look like a model who's just touched down in Aspen, you can take your styling cues directly from Bella Hadid, who this week, on a trip to snowy Colorado, wore the 2026 model-off-duty outfit formula I've also seen crop up on It Girls in New York.
Bundled up in a fuzzy, faux-fur jacket style from high-street label Mango (sadly, already out of stock), her sandy-hued layer matched the relaxed glamour of her Aspen surroundings. Rather than pairing it with one of the season's favourite skirts or a neat pair of tailored trousers, Bella opted for a laid-back counterpart of dark-wash bootcut jeans. Elongating her silhouette and falling neatly over the heels of her two-tone shoes, the combination felt chic and unfussy all at once.
If I weren't already sold on this jacket-and-jeans look, seeing Hailey Bieber in a near-identical outfit formula would have confirmed that this two-piece is one of the chicest outfits a fashion person can wear this season.
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Wearing her own brown faux-fur jacket with tinted sunglasses, a small shoulder bag and black peep-toe heels, Hailey offered a distinctly New York take on the same outfit formula. Where Bella's look felt perfectly suited to an Aspen escape, Hailey's had all the hallmarks of a polished city outfit.
There are few fashion people I'd rather take styling cues from than Bella and Hailey, so when they're both backing the very same combination, you know we're onto something special.
If you're as inspired as I am, read on to shop the best faux-fur jackets and jeans below.
Shop Faux Fur Jackets and Jeans:
Zara
Faux Fur Jacket
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Style these with heels to make your legs go on and on.
Mango
Faux-Fur Cropped Jacket
Whilst I love this in the dark brown, it also comes in black.
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These come up slightly small, so consider sizing up.
Jigsaw
Faux Fur Short Coat
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Zara
High-Waist Regular Long Length Jeans
These also come in six other colourways.
Marks & Spencer
Faux Fur Collared Short Jacket
Style this with blue jeans to get Bella and Hailey's look.
With Nothing Underneath
Crawford Jeans
With Nothing Underneath's basics are a fashion person's favourites.
Anthropologie
Maeve Cropped Faux-Fur Coat
A plush, faux fur coat will never go out of style.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
I don't care what anyone says—high-waisted jeans will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.