Eva Mendes Wore the Anti-Trend Dress Style That Looks Expensive Every Time—Guaranteed
Ever since the Olympics kicked off on the 26th of July, it's been breaking news headline after breaking news headline as gymnasts, swimmers, sprinters, and more dominate in the Games. But sports haven't been the only areas of focus to draw attention in Paris over the last few weeks (ahem chocolate muffins). Celebrities and their fashion decisions for the Olympic events have been equally newsworthy. Case in point: Eva Mendes and her elegant, expensive-looking, and anti-trend dress look from the gymnastics final on Sunday.
To watch Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow down to Brazilian gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, Mendes—who rarely makes appearances with husband Ryan Gosling and their two daughters but made an exception for the Olympics—kept her look classic to a T. For the event, she chose a navy-blue, knee-length dress worn belted with point-toe white pumps, cream cat-eye sunglasses, and a tan Stella McCartney tote. J'adore.
On Eva Mendes: Stella McCartney Falabella Shoulder Bag ($1295)
Though the ensemble from afar screamed old-money glamour, what felt especially sophisticated and refined was the color of her otherwise quite simple and understated dress. Navy blue, even more so than black, screams luxury to me, no matter what type of garment it colors. The addition of white accents made the look even more rich-looking—and Parisian!
Scroll down to shop 14 navy dresses to recreate Mendes' Olympics look long after the closing ceremony.
Shop navy blue dresses:
I tried this dress on during my last COS try on and it was so much better on than I thought.
I need this dress for New York City's hot weather right now.
I feel like Meghan Markle would look perfect in this.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
