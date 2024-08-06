Eva Mendes Wore the Anti-Trend Dress Style That Looks Expensive Every Time—Guaranteed

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ever since the Olympics kicked off on the 26th of July, it's been breaking news headline after breaking news headline as gymnasts, swimmers, sprinters, and more dominate in the Games. But sports haven't been the only areas of focus to draw attention in Paris over the last few weeks (ahem chocolate muffins). Celebrities and their fashion decisions for the Olympic events have been equally newsworthy. Case in point: Eva Mendes and her elegant, expensive-looking, and anti-trend dress look from the gymnastics final on Sunday.

To watch Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow down to Brazilian gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, Mendes—who rarely makes appearances with husband Ryan Gosling and their two daughters but made an exception for the Olympics—kept her look classic to a T. For the event, she chose a navy-blue, knee-length dress worn belted with point-toe white pumps, cream cat-eye sunglasses, and a tan Stella McCartney tote. J'adore.

On Eva Mendes: Stella McCartney Falabella Shoulder Bag ($1295)

Stella McCartney Falabella Shoulder Bag $1295 SHOP NOW

Though the ensemble from afar screamed old-money glamour, what felt especially sophisticated and refined was the color of her otherwise quite simple and understated dress. Navy blue, even more so than black, screams luxury to me, no matter what type of garment it colors. The addition of white accents made the look even more rich-looking—and Parisian!

Scroll down to shop 14 navy dresses to recreate Mendes' Olympics look long after the closing ceremony.

Shop navy blue dresses:

madewell Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress $138 SHOP NOW This mini is perfect for a weekend away in Nantucket.

MANGO Knit Long Dress $60 SHOP NOW The collar and deep V-neck is so sexy and sleek.

LIKELY Garvey Belted Sleeveless Shirtdress $248 SHOP NOW Hello, gorgeous.

COS Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress $150 SHOP NOW I tried this dress on during my last COS try on and it was so much better on than I thought.

Altuzarra Leopold Dress $1595 SHOP NOW You'll own and wear this navy sweater dress for decades.

H&M Jersey Bodycon Dress $20 SHOP NOW Just easy.

English Factory Belted Cotton Minidress $95 SHOP NOW I need this dress for New York City's hot weather right now.

Norma Kamali Sleeveless Shirred Waist Mini Dress $130 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this dress. Obsessed.

COS Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress $135 SHOP NOW I tried this one on too. It's so breezy and relaxed.

Zara ZW Collection Satin Effect Halter Dress $90 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for anything with a halter neck.

Charles Henry Cami Midi Dress $108 $65 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

Madewell Tie-Waist Tiered Midi Dress in Windowpane $158 $130 SHOP NOW This one is an easy yes.

COS A-Line Mini Shirt Dress $135 SHOP NOW Throw on some flip flops or fisherman sandals.