Eva Mendes Wore the Anti-Trend Dress Style That Looks Expensive Every Time—Guaranteed

Eva Mendes wearing a navy blue knee-length dress with cream sunglasses and white pumps to the Olympics in Paris with husband Ryan Gosling.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Ever since the Olympics kicked off on the 26th of July, it's been breaking news headline after breaking news headline as gymnasts, swimmers, sprinters, and more dominate in the Games. But sports haven't been the only areas of focus to draw attention in Paris over the last few weeks (ahem chocolate muffins). Celebrities and their fashion decisions for the Olympic events have been equally newsworthy. Case in point: Eva Mendes and her elegant, expensive-looking, and anti-trend dress look from the gymnastics final on Sunday.

To watch Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow down to Brazilian gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, Mendes—who rarely makes appearances with husband Ryan Gosling and their two daughters but made an exception for the Olympics—kept her look classic to a T. For the event, she chose a navy-blue, knee-length dress worn belted with point-toe white pumps, cream cat-eye sunglasses, and a tan Stella McCartney tote. J'adore.

Eva Mendes wearing a navy blue knee-length dress with cream sunglasses and white pumps to the Olympics in Paris with husband Ryan Gosling.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Eva Mendes: Stella McCartney Falabella Shoulder Bag ($1295)

Falabella Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney
Falabella Shoulder Bag

Though the ensemble from afar screamed old-money glamour, what felt especially sophisticated and refined was the color of her otherwise quite simple and understated dress. Navy blue, even more so than black, screams luxury to me, no matter what type of garment it colors. The addition of white accents made the look even more rich-looking—and Parisian!

Scroll down to shop 14 navy dresses to recreate Mendes' Olympics look long after the closing ceremony.

Shop navy blue dresses:

madewell, Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
madewell
Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress

This mini is perfect for a weekend away in Nantucket.

Knit Long Dress
MANGO
Knit Long Dress

The collar and deep V-neck is so sexy and sleek.

Garvey Belted Sleeveless Shirtdress
LIKELY
Garvey Belted Sleeveless Shirtdress

Hello, gorgeous.

Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress
COS
Tie-Detail Satin Midi Dress

I tried this dress on during my last COS try on and it was so much better on than I thought.

Leopold Dress
Altuzarra
Leopold Dress

You'll own and wear this navy sweater dress for decades.

Jersey Bodycon Dress
H&M
Jersey Bodycon Dress

Just easy.

Belted Cotton Minidress
English Factory
Belted Cotton Minidress

I need this dress for New York City's hot weather right now.

Sleeveless Shirred Waist Mini Dress
Norma Kamali
Sleeveless Shirred Waist Mini Dress

I'm obsessed with this dress. Obsessed.

Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress
COS
Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress

I tried this one on too. It's so breezy and relaxed.

Zara, ZW Collection Satin Effect Halter Dress
Zara
ZW Collection Satin Effect Halter Dress

I'm a sucker for anything with a halter neck.

Cami Midi Dress
Charles Henry
Cami Midi Dress

Sale alert!

Madewell, Tie-Waist Tiered Midi Dress in Windowpane
Madewell
Tie-Waist Tiered Midi Dress in Windowpane

This one is an easy yes.

A-Line Mini Shirt Dress
COS
A-Line Mini Shirt Dress

Throw on some flip flops or fisherman sandals.

Catalina Sleeveless Midi Shirtdress
Cinq à Sept
Catalina Sleeveless Midi Shirtdress

I feel like Meghan Markle would look perfect in this.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

