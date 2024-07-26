Tyla Just Wore a Bra Top and Parachute Pants to the Olympics in Paris

Happy Olympics Opening Ceremony day! Today is the official kickoff of the highly anticipated summer games in Paris. All eyes are on the talented athletes—did you catch my interview with tennis champion Coco Gauff?—but they aren't the only ones who have descended upon the French capital. Celebrities of all stripes have also joined in on the fun. Last night, a mix of performers, actors, and athletes attended a cocktail party hosted by LVMH, Vogue, and NBC at the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

My favorite look of the night? Tyla. She wore a Louis Vuitton black velvet Damier tracksuit jacket and matching pants along with a chain-embellished bra top. The South African singer made quite the splash at this year's Met Gala, and I'm excited to see how her style will evolve as her celebrity grows. Scroll down to see her Olympics outfit and shop the parachute-pants trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tyla: Louis Vuitton black velvet Damier tracksuit jacket with matching pants and black leather pumps with golden toe

Shop the Parachute-Pants Trend

