Netflix Is Reviving Pride & Prejudice—Find Out Who Will Play Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy
Watching TV and movies is one of my favorite hobbies, so I'll never turn down an opportunity to write about the entertainment industry. I've curated shopping stories inspired by The White Lotus and Palm Royale and reported on reboots of The Devil Wears Prada and Freaky Friday. Now, I'm turning my attention to another title with a passionate fandom: Pride & Prejudice. As Entertainment Weekly reports, Netflix is resurrecting the classic Jane Austen story that was famously adapted into a 2005 movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.
Today, we finally have answers about the new cast. Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden is our new Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman has been cast as Mrs. Bennet. Is that a dream lineup or what? Per Entertainment Weekly, Netflix's version will be a six-episode television series instead of a film. It will be written by Dolly Alderton, author of best-selling books Good Material and Everything I Know About Love, and will be directed by Euros Lyn, who has previously helmed Doctor Who and Heartstopper. While we await further casting news, scroll down to shop the vibe.
Shop the Pride & Prejudice Vibe for Spring
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
