Netflix Is Reviving Pride & Prejudice—Find Out Who Will Play Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy

Watching TV and movies is one of my favorite hobbies, so I'll never turn down an opportunity to write about the entertainment industry. I've curated shopping stories inspired by The White Lotus and Palm Royale and reported on reboots of The Devil Wears Prada and Freaky Friday. Now, I'm turning my attention to another title with a passionate fandom: Pride & Prejudice. As Entertainment Weekly reports, Netflix is resurrecting the classic Jane Austen story that was famously adapted into a 2005 movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

Today, we finally have answers about the new cast. Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden is our new Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman has been cast as Mrs. Bennet. Is that a dream lineup or what? Per Entertainment Weekly, Netflix's version will be a six-episode television series instead of a film. It will be written by Dolly Alderton, author of best-selling books Good Material and Everything I Know About Love, and will be directed by Euros Lyn, who has previously helmed Doctor Who and Heartstopper. While we await further casting news, scroll down to shop the vibe.

