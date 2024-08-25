My Jaw Just Dropped—EmRata Just Re-Created One of Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic '90s Looks

As New Yorkers, socialites, and fashion insiders, Carrie Bradshaw and Emily Ratajkowski evidently have a lot in common. Although the former might be fictional, her style influence is undeniable, while the latter is no stranger to kick-starting new trends IRL like no-one else I know of.

Both renowned for their unique taste in fashion, it looks like Ratajkowski might have been influenced by the enduing queen of New York style, stepping out this week in a dress that bears a striking resemblance to one of Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic looks ever.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing a skin-hugging grey minidress with black trainers (something Bradshaw would never) and a matching shoulder bag, Ratajkowski's look channelled '90s minimalism in the chicest way. Skimming the body in the same manner as Bradshaw's acclaimed Season Two, Episode 15 grey minidress, the piece crafts a relaxed yet sexy silhouette that will, inevitably, never lose its appeal.

Further modernising the dress, Ratajkowski styled hers with black oversized sunglasses, a single gold necklace and small silver hoops for a low-key finish.

(Image credit: Everette)

Indulging even more in her Bradshaw moment, Ratajkowski was spotted out later that night wearing the same grey minidress with a pair of strappy heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not the first fashion person to re-create this iconic look. Kendall Jenner wore a grey minidress from Australian brand St. Agni whist running between appointments in Paris last year. Whilst Jenner emulated Bradshaw's iconic look by opting for a strappy heeled sandal, Ratajkowski's laidback trainers outfit prove the dress has even more milage in it than I initially imagined.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

A staple buy you'll reach for throughout the seasons, read on to discover our edit of the best Carrie Bradshaw-inspired grey minidresses to shop below.

SHOP CARRIE BRADSHAW-STYLE GREY MINIDRESSES:

H&M Ribbed Bodycon Dress £10 SHOP NOW Style with heels and aviator sunglasses for a look that Carrie would be proud of.

Reformation Willene Dress £248 £149 SHOP NOW Shop this chic buy whilst it's on sale.

H&M Sleeveless Twill Dress £16 SHOP NOW This classic shift dress also comes in black.

Everlane The Dream '90s Shift Dress £92 SHOP NOW Style with slingbacks for the ultimate '90s look.

& Other Stories Super Soft Boat Neck Mini Dress in Grey £45 SHOP NOW Wear with heels or style with a chunky trainer.

Norma Kamali Sleeveless Tailored Terry Mini Dress £123 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots to bring this into the autumn months.

Skims Slim-Fit Scoop-Neck Stretch-Cotton Mini Dress £58 SHOP NOW Skims has an extensive range of body-hugging dresses.