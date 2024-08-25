My Jaw Just Dropped—EmRata Just Re-Created One of Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic '90s Looks
As New Yorkers, socialites, and fashion insiders, Carrie Bradshaw and Emily Ratajkowski evidently have a lot in common. Although the former might be fictional, her style influence is undeniable, while the latter is no stranger to kick-starting new trends IRL like no-one else I know of.
Both renowned for their unique taste in fashion, it looks like Ratajkowski might have been influenced by the enduing queen of New York style, stepping out this week in a dress that bears a striking resemblance to one of Carrie Bradshaw's most iconic looks ever.
Wearing a skin-hugging grey minidress with black trainers (something Bradshaw would never) and a matching shoulder bag, Ratajkowski's look channelled '90s minimalism in the chicest way. Skimming the body in the same manner as Bradshaw's acclaimed Season Two, Episode 15 grey minidress, the piece crafts a relaxed yet sexy silhouette that will, inevitably, never lose its appeal.
Further modernising the dress, Ratajkowski styled hers with black oversized sunglasses, a single gold necklace and small silver hoops for a low-key finish.
Indulging even more in her Bradshaw moment, Ratajkowski was spotted out later that night wearing the same grey minidress with a pair of strappy heels.
Not the first fashion person to re-create this iconic look. Kendall Jenner wore a grey minidress from Australian brand St. Agni whist running between appointments in Paris last year. Whilst Jenner emulated Bradshaw's iconic look by opting for a strappy heeled sandal, Ratajkowski's laidback trainers outfit prove the dress has even more milage in it than I initially imagined.
A staple buy you'll reach for throughout the seasons, read on to discover our edit of the best Carrie Bradshaw-inspired grey minidresses to shop below.
SHOP CARRIE BRADSHAW-STYLE GREY MINIDRESSES:
Style with heels and aviator sunglasses for a look that Carrie would be proud of.
Wear with heels or style with a chunky trainer.
Style with knee high boots to bring this into the autumn months.
Skims has an extensive range of body-hugging dresses.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
