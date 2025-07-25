At 5'10", I'm not a big fan of wearing heels. My distaste for vertiginous shoes isn't problematic in my day-to-day life, but it does make it tricky when it's time to dress up for fancier occasions. It can be challenging to find flats or sandals that look as polished as heels. Designers often try to make flats look more special with embellishments like crystals and sequins, but in my opinion, it's hard to mimic the dressiness of a pair of heels. So what's a girl to do when she doesn't want to wear heels but can't find cute enough flats? The answer: kitten heels, of course.
Elle Fanning just showed off the perfect way to style kitten heels with a fancy frock. She was photographed at Santa Monica hotspot Giorgio Baldi—you might know it as Rihanna's favorite restaurant—looking chic in our shoe trend du jour. Her Hermès kitten heels were the ideal complement to her pretty lace midi dress. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop similar shoes for your next after-dark affair.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.