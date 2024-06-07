Elle Fanning Wore the Skirt-and-Sandal Combo You're About to See a Lot

We've officially entered the summer of the full skirt. They're everywhere you look and I, personally, have ordered two just this week. I've noticed that there are several celebrity fans of this pretty skirt trend, with Elle Fanning adding herself to the list this week. While walking down an NYC street a few days ago, Fanning put the perfect summer outfit on display. And her skirt-and-shoe combination, in particular, is sure to be popular in the coming months.

For her travels (she was pulling a suitcase, so one can assume), Fanning wore a striped tank bodysuit with a white midi skirt from Dôen, and simple rubber flip-flops from The Row. White midi skirts have been very popular since last summer (even in the colder months, when Jennifer Lawrence wore one) and flip-flops continue to be a go-to sandal trend, so I'd put money on the fact that plenty of people will be pairing the two this summer. If you plan to do the same, keep scrolling to shop lovely options for both trends.

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Dior bodysuit; Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Bottega Veneta Mini Hop Intrecciato Leather Hobo Bag ($2650); The Row Beach Flip Flops ($650); Away The Carry-On ($275)

