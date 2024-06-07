Elle Fanning Wore the Skirt-and-Sandal Combo You're About to See a Lot

Allyson Payer
By
published

We've officially entered the summer of the full skirt. They're everywhere you look and I, personally, have ordered two just this week. I've noticed that there are several celebrity fans of this pretty skirt trend, with Elle Fanning adding herself to the list this week. While walking down an NYC street a few days ago, Fanning put the perfect summer outfit on display. And her skirt-and-shoe combination, in particular, is sure to be popular in the coming months.

For her travels (she was pulling a suitcase, so one can assume), Fanning wore a striped tank bodysuit with a white midi skirt from Dôen, and simple rubber flip-flops from The Row. White midi skirts have been very popular since last summer (even in the colder months, when Jennifer Lawrence wore one) and flip-flops continue to be a go-to sandal trend, so I'd put money on the fact that plenty of people will be pairing the two this summer. If you plan to do the same, keep scrolling to shop lovely options for both trends.

Elle Fanning wearing a red and white tank top and white skirt in NYC

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Dior bodysuit; Dôen Sebastiane Skirt ($228); Bottega Veneta Mini Hop Intrecciato Leather Hobo Bag ($2650); The Row Beach Flip Flops ($650); Away The Carry-On ($275)

Shop White Midi Skirts

Dôen Sebastian skirt
Dôen
Sebastiane Skirt in Powder

Sea Skirt
Staud
Sea Skirt

Zara Balloon Midi Skirt
Zara
Balloon Midi Skirt

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Pleated Midi Skirt
Mango
Pleated Midi Skirt

Poplin Resort Skirt
Enza Costa
Poplin Resort Skirt

Shop Flip-Flops

Beach Rubber Flip Flops
The Row
Beach Rubber Flip Flops

Slim Square Flip Flops
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops

Tkees flip flops
Tkees
Lily Square Toe Flip Flops

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

Roxanne Flip Flops
Tory Burch
Roxanne Flip Flops

New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather
J.Crew
New Capri Thong Sandals in Leather

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

