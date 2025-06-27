This Is The Trendy Bag Shape Fashion People In NYC Are Obsessing Over Right Now

Accessories are the tiny yet impactful ways to express your personal style without trying too hard. Handbags have been my chosen form of expression lately, so I can attest to this firsthand. We’ve seen the way charms and Labubus have made them exciting to wear again, but what we often overlook is how the shape of a bag can be just as fun as those kitschy mini accessories. Actor Chase Sui Wonders proved this theory, styling a fiery red mini dress and black sleek pumps with a quirkier bag shape. I clocked the cylinder shape of her purse right away and was obsessed.

The rounded, infinite edges of a cylinder bag, especially in leather, give an expensive and experimental energy to Wonder’s outfit. It complements the otherwise classic elements of her look so well. Wonders was spotted carrying this bag trend around NYC, and as a fellow New Yorker, I can confirm this particular shape is everywhere amongst the fashion set. It’s an effortless addition to any look, formal or casual, and is quite functional as well. The shape proves spacious enough to hold onto your prized possessions, but small enough to run errands throughout the city. If you’re looking for a new It bag to add to your wardrobe, keep scrolling.

