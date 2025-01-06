So Many Celebs Wore Spring’s Richest-Looking Colour Trend to the Golden Globes

When you think of spring shades, your mind probably jumps to soft yellows, breezy blues, and blush pinks—the usual cheery suspects of the season. But this year, fashion designers have decided to spice things up. Gravitating towards something bolder, richer and moodier, the celebrity style set dubbed the sultry dark red shade the colour of the new season at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Celebrity wears a dark red dress to the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anything but bashful, the dark red colour trend isn't quite the fiery apple red of summer nor the rich burgundy hue of autumn—this cool-toned crimson exudes sophistication and modernity. Vivid enough to command attention yet grounded enough to feel elegant and grown-up, this balanced shade has an elegant energy that lends itself well to red-carpet styling.

Celebrity wears a dark red dress to the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peppering the runways during the spring/summer 2025 collections, the trend reached its zenith at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, where the event’s best-dressed attendees embraced the shade. Emma Stone's strapless Louis Vuitton dress was certainly a highlight, while Dakota Fanning's floor-sweeping Versace gown exuded elegance.

Celebrity wears a dark red dress to the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ali Wong's eye0catching Balenciaga dress featured a barn's worth of crimson fringing features, yet felt surprisingly refined thanks to the expensive-looking shade.

Dark red on the runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Paving the way for the ruby shade to be an awards-season success, the runways championed the jewel tone for S/S 2025, presenting it as a wearable yet undeniably sexy alternative to the orange-toned reds of past seasons. Labels including Louis Vuitton, Rokh, Di Petsi, Ferragamo, and Bottega Veneta showcased the shade in their collections, pairing it with black and brown accessories for a chic and very current aesthetic.

Dark red on the runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The perfect transitional tone, this deep red hue feels dark enough to resonate during the final weeks of winter, but fresh enough to feel exciting for spring. Its opulent undertones offer a welcome contrast to the quieter hues so often associated with the warmer season, which makes its prevalence for the season ahead all the more surprising.

Celebrity wears a dark red dress to the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether styled with glittering jewellery for a touch Hollywood glamour or minimalist accessories for an everyday take, dark red is proving to be a colour to get to know. Ready to embrace the trend? It’s time to turn to the dark side of spring style.

