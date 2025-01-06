So Many Celebs Wore Spring’s Richest-Looking Colour Trend to the Golden Globes
When you think of spring shades, your mind probably jumps to soft yellows, breezy blues, and blush pinks—the usual cheery suspects of the season. But this year, fashion designers have decided to spice things up. Gravitating towards something bolder, richer and moodier, the celebrity style set dubbed the sultry dark red shade the colour of the new season at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday night.
Anything but bashful, the dark red colour trend isn't quite the fiery apple red of summer nor the rich burgundy hue of autumn—this cool-toned crimson exudes sophistication and modernity. Vivid enough to command attention yet grounded enough to feel elegant and grown-up, this balanced shade has an elegant energy that lends itself well to red-carpet styling.
Peppering the runways during the spring/summer 2025 collections, the trend reached its zenith at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, where the event’s best-dressed attendees embraced the shade. Emma Stone's strapless Louis Vuitton dress was certainly a highlight, while Dakota Fanning's floor-sweeping Versace gown exuded elegance.
Ali Wong's eye0catching Balenciaga dress featured a barn's worth of crimson fringing features, yet felt surprisingly refined thanks to the expensive-looking shade.
Paving the way for the ruby shade to be an awards-season success, the runways championed the jewel tone for S/S 2025, presenting it as a wearable yet undeniably sexy alternative to the orange-toned reds of past seasons. Labels including Louis Vuitton, Rokh, Di Petsi, Ferragamo, and Bottega Veneta showcased the shade in their collections, pairing it with black and brown accessories for a chic and very current aesthetic.
The perfect transitional tone, this deep red hue feels dark enough to resonate during the final weeks of winter, but fresh enough to feel exciting for spring. Its opulent undertones offer a welcome contrast to the quieter hues so often associated with the warmer season, which makes its prevalence for the season ahead all the more surprising.
Whether styled with glittering jewellery for a touch Hollywood glamour or minimalist accessories for an everyday take, dark red is proving to be a colour to get to know. Ready to embrace the trend? It’s time to turn to the dark side of spring style.
SHOP THE DARK RED COLOUR TREND:
This elegant full-skirt will transform the energy of any winter outfit.
Style this in your clutches or wear it over your shoulder.
Add a subtle pop of colour to your transitional wardrobe.
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
