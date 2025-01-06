When you think of spring shades, your mind probably jumps to soft yellows, breezy blues, and blush pinks—the usual cheery suspects of the season. But this year, fashion designers have decided to spice things up. Gravitating towards something bolder, richer and moodier, the celebrity style set dubbed the sultry dark red shade the colour of the new season at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anything but bashful, the dark red colour trend isn't quite the fiery apple red of summer nor the rich burgundy hue of autumn—this cool-toned crimson exudes sophistication and modernity. Vivid enough to command attention yet grounded enough to feel elegant and grown-up, this balanced shade has an elegant energy that lends itself well to red-carpet styling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peppering the runways during the spring/summer 2025 collections, the trend reached its zenith at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, where the event’s best-dressed attendees embraced the shade. Emma Stone's strapless Louis Vuitton dress was certainly a highlight, while Dakota Fanning's floor-sweeping Versace gown exuded elegance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ali Wong's eye0catching Balenciaga dress featured a barn's worth of crimson fringing features, yet felt surprisingly refined thanks to the expensive-looking shade.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Paving the way for the ruby shade to be an awards-season success, the runways championed the jewel tone for S/S 2025, presenting it as a wearable yet undeniably sexy alternative to the orange-toned reds of past seasons. Labels including Louis Vuitton, Rokh, Di Petsi, Ferragamo, and Bottega Veneta showcased the shade in their collections, pairing it with black and brown accessories for a chic and very current aesthetic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The perfect transitional tone, this deep red hue feels dark enough to resonate during the final weeks of winter, but fresh enough to feel exciting for spring. Its opulent undertones offer a welcome contrast to the quieter hues so often associated with the warmer season, which makes its prevalence for the season ahead all the more surprising.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether styled with glittering jewellery for a touch Hollywood glamour or minimalist accessories for an everyday take, dark red is proving to be a colour to get to know. Ready to embrace the trend? It’s time to turn to the dark side of spring style.

SHOP THE DARK RED COLOUR TREND:

Ghost Winnie Satin Maxi Dress £195 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't stay in stock for long.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer £35 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

ZARA Faux-Patent Kitten-Heel Slingback Shoes £35 £25 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Free People Emilia Full Skirt £88 SHOP NOW This elegant full-skirt will transform the energy of any winter outfit.

Anonymous Copenhagen Hally Grand Cloud Bag Shiny Lamb Ruby Red kr295 SHOP NOW Style this in your clutches or wear it over your shoulder.

Sézane Tyler Trousers £135 SHOP NOW Classic wide-leg trousers are a wardrobe non-negotiable.

Bottega Veneta Large Fin Gold Vermeil and Enamel Earrings £1260 SHOP NOW Add a subtle pop of colour to your transitional wardrobe.

Maygel Coronel Celosía One-Shoulder Appliquéd Stretch-Jersey Midi Dress £335 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.

The Row Bourse Leather Clutch £1480 SHOP NOW Style with an LDB or pair with a casual denim look.

Soft Goat Fine-Knit Buttoned Cashmere Cardigan £205 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or pair with elegant silk trousers.

Dragon Diffusion Rosanna Bag £315 SHOP NOW Dragon Diffusion's woven bags are a fashion person's favourites.