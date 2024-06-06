Dakota Johnson's Sneaker Collection Is Classic—These Are The 3 Styles I'm Inspired to Shop

I've long looked to Dakota Johnson for styling inspiration. With her lightly tousled waves, ultra-relaxed energy, and a wardrobe full of hero items, the actor has consistently crafted both chic and laid-back ensembles that make me want to emulate them instantly.

Having studied Johnson's wardrobe for some time now, I've honed in on a few of the fashion heroes that are always featured in her very best looks—the most important of which is a timeless pair of sneakers.

Favoring retro-inspired styles and city staples, Johnson's trainer collection spans some of my favorite pairs on the market. To get Johnson's easy-to-copy look and develop a timeless trainer collection, read on to discover the three sneaker trends the actor can't stop wearing.

1. ADIDAS SAMBAS

Style Notes: Like most city dwellers, Johnson's sneaker collection can't be without a classic pair of Adidas Sambas. Comfortable, versatile, and so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe, Johnson is on to a wardrobe winner. Whilst the actor keeps coming back to her sage green pair—which I've spotted her style on multiple occasions of the past few weeks, the iconic design is avaiable in a growing range of colors.

2. NIKE CORTEZ

Style Notes: These '70s inspired sneakers are set to see a major revival this season, and I'm inspired by Johnson's chocolate brown pair. Wearing hers with fresh white jeans and a cream quilted jacket, the actor added a cool and casual edge to her off-duty style.

3. SIMPLE WHITE TRAINERS

Style Notes: I've seen Johnson dabble in the odd colourful sneaker trend, but her heart remains true to classic white pairs too. Style them with straight-leg jeans à la Johnson or wear with a billowy skirt or dress to give your styling a sporty edge.

