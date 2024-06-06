Dakota Johnson's Sneaker Collection Is Classic—These Are The 3 Styles I'm Inspired to Shop

I've long looked to Dakota Johnson for styling inspiration. With her lightly tousled waves, ultra-relaxed energy, and a wardrobe full of hero items, the actor has consistently crafted both chic and laid-back ensembles that make me want to emulate them instantly.

Having studied Johnson's wardrobe for some time now, I've honed in on a few of the fashion heroes that are always featured in her very best looks—the most important of which is a timeless pair of sneakers.

Favoring retro-inspired styles and city staples, Johnson's trainer collection spans some of my favorite pairs on the market. To get Johnson's easy-to-copy look and develop a timeless trainer collection, read on to discover the three sneaker trends the actor can't stop wearing.

1. ADIDAS SAMBAS

Dakota Johnson wears trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Like most city dwellers, Johnson's sneaker collection can't be without a classic pair of Adidas Sambas. Comfortable, versatile, and so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe, Johnson is on to a wardrobe winner. Whilst the actor keeps coming back to her sage green pair—which I've spotted her style on multiple occasions of the past few weeks, the iconic design is avaiable in a growing range of colors.

SHOP ADIDAS TRAINERS:

Samba Og

Adidas
Samba Og "green/white" Sneakers

Shop the trainer that Dakota can't stop wearing.

Samba Og Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

The olive green colour trend is taking off this season.

Samba Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Knitted Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Knitted Sneakers

These knitted sneakers are perfect for styling throughout the summer months.

2. NIKE CORTEZ

Dakota Johnson wears trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: These '70s inspired sneakers are set to see a major revival this season, and I'm inspired by Johnson's chocolate brown pair. Wearing hers with fresh white jeans and a cream quilted jacket, the actor added a cool and casual edge to her off-duty style.

SHOP NIKE CORTEZ:

Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
NIKE
Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.

Cortez Leather Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Leather Sneakers

The knit details adds a laid-back edge.

Cortez Leather Sneakers
NIKE
Cortez Leather Sneakers

This emerald cream shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

3. SIMPLE WHITE TRAINERS

Dakota Johnson wears trainers.

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: I've seen Johnson dabble in the odd colourful sneaker trend, but her heart remains true to classic white pairs too. Style them with straight-leg jeans à la Johnson or wear with a billowy skirt or dress to give your styling a sporty edge.

3. SHOP THE WHITE TRAINER TREND

Medalist Low Leather Sneakers
AUTRY
Medalist Low Leather Sneakers

These under-the-radar trainers are taking off this summer.

Retro Court Sneaker
Rag & Bone
Retro Court Sneaker

Classic white sneakers are always a good idea.

Howell Court Sneakers
Tory Burch
Howell Court Sneakers

Style with white socks or wear with a colorful pair.

Dakota Johnson
