Dakota Johnson's Sneaker Collection Is Classic—These Are The 3 Styles I'm Inspired to Shop
I've long looked to Dakota Johnson for styling inspiration. With her lightly tousled waves, ultra-relaxed energy, and a wardrobe full of hero items, the actor has consistently crafted both chic and laid-back ensembles that make me want to emulate them instantly.
Having studied Johnson's wardrobe for some time now, I've honed in on a few of the fashion heroes that are always featured in her very best looks—the most important of which is a timeless pair of sneakers.
Favoring retro-inspired styles and city staples, Johnson's trainer collection spans some of my favorite pairs on the market. To get Johnson's easy-to-copy look and develop a timeless trainer collection, read on to discover the three sneaker trends the actor can't stop wearing.
DISCOVER DAKOTA JOHNSON'S FAVOURITE SNEAKER TRENDS
1. ADIDAS SAMBAS
Style Notes: Like most city dwellers, Johnson's sneaker collection can't be without a classic pair of Adidas Sambas. Comfortable, versatile, and so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe, Johnson is on to a wardrobe winner. Whilst the actor keeps coming back to her sage green pair—which I've spotted her style on multiple occasions of the past few weeks, the iconic design is avaiable in a growing range of colors.
SHOP ADIDAS TRAINERS:
The olive green colour trend is taking off this season.
These knitted sneakers are perfect for styling throughout the summer months.
2. NIKE CORTEZ
Style Notes: These '70s inspired sneakers are set to see a major revival this season, and I'm inspired by Johnson's chocolate brown pair. Wearing hers with fresh white jeans and a cream quilted jacket, the actor added a cool and casual edge to her off-duty style.
SHOP NIKE CORTEZ:
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this season.
3. SIMPLE WHITE TRAINERS
Style Notes: I've seen Johnson dabble in the odd colourful sneaker trend, but her heart remains true to classic white pairs too. Style them with straight-leg jeans à la Johnson or wear with a billowy skirt or dress to give your styling a sporty edge.
3. SHOP THE WHITE TRAINER TREND
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
