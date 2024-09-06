Dakota Johnson and French Women Agree: This Anti-Trend Color Will Dominate Fall

When it comes to the upcoming season, there are a few things I'm certain about—one being the fact that chocolate brown is the color that'll be most dominant, even more than black and navy blue. Why am I so sure? Well, when multiple influential French women and Dakota Johnson all wear the rich, luxurious shade from head to toe in the span of a single almost-fall week, you start to connect the dots.

Johnson wore the color in the form of a floor-length Gucci slip dress hemmed with black lace. She added sky-high black sandals and a mini Jackie bag in patent leather, plus a smattering of Bulgari jewelry, including two bracelets and a statement necklace.

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci dress, Strappy Sandals ($1090), and Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980); Bulgari bracelets and necklace

The sophisticated color is spreading, and a number of French fashion people are choosing the shade over all others for fall. Who What Wear favorite Sylvie Mus paired a brown V-neck sweater with a leather pencil skirt in the same shade, a clutch purse, gold earrings, and strappy sandals, providing ample dressing inspiration for the early stages of the season. For a tailored, oversize ensemble, take cues from Annemiek Kessels, who wore a relaxed suit in the same hue with brown accessories, including The Row's beloved Margaux bag.

Convinced to stock up on all things brown for fall? Same. Scroll down to get started.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

