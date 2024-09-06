Dakota Johnson and French Women Agree: This Anti-Trend Color Will Dominate Fall

When it comes to the upcoming season, there are a few things I'm certain about—one being the fact that chocolate brown is the color that'll be most dominant, even more than black and navy blue. Why am I so sure? Well, when multiple influential French women and Dakota Johnson all wear the rich, luxurious shade from head to toe in the span of a single almost-fall week, you start to connect the dots.

Johnson wore the color in the form of a floor-length Gucci slip dress hemmed with black lace. She added sky-high black sandals and a mini Jackie bag in patent leather, plus a smattering of Bulgari jewelry, including two bracelets and a statement necklace.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci dress, Strappy Sandals ($1090), and Jackie Notte Mini Bag ($3980); Bulgari bracelets and necklace

A post shared by Who What Wear (@whowhatwear) A photo posted by on

The sophisticated color is spreading, and a number of French fashion people are choosing the shade over all others for fall. Who What Wear favorite Sylvie Mus paired a brown V-neck sweater with a leather pencil skirt in the same shade, a clutch purse, gold earrings, and strappy sandals, providing ample dressing inspiration for the early stages of the season. For a tailored, oversize ensemble, take cues from Annemiek Kessels, who wore a relaxed suit in the same hue with brown accessories, including The Row's beloved Margaux bag.

Convinced to stock up on all things brown for fall? Same. Scroll down to get started.

Shop brown fashion items for fall:

J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater $128 SHOP NOW This is a classic choice. Plus, the cropped fit feels modern and a touch sexy.

H&M Oversized Coated Jacket $60 SHOP NOW This one is *so* good.

Zw Collection Long Tube Skirt $70 SHOP NOW I'm already thinking about all the ways I could wear this skirt.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Mary Jane Ballet Flat $135 SHOP NOW So many WWW editors own and rave about these affordable flats.

Banana Republic Slouchy Vida Suede Bag $260 SHOP NOW Please buy this dark-brown suede tote. You won't regret it.

Zw Collection Wrinkled Satin Effect Dress $109 SHOP NOW For your upcoming fall weddings.

Cinta the Label The Tiana Knit $132 SHOP NOW I'm losing it over this adorable brown cardi.

Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Italian Satin Pant $180 SHOP NOW Yes, these are heavy satin trousers. Wow.

J.Crew Large Berkeley Tote in Suede $228 SHOP NOW Stop carrying around a grungy canvas tote. It's time for an upgrade.

Zw Collection Asymmetric Midi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW Gorgeous is the word you're looking for.