Daisy Edgar Jones and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Y2K Trouser That's Coming for Jeans This Season
Although this summer is brimming with a wide range of fresh trouser trends, this week I spotted both Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber casting back to a Y2K staple that's simple, chic and under-the-radar right now.
Styling a pair of jet-black bootcut trousers, Edgar-Jones revived what many would call the "dated" silhouette to craft a simple ensemble with an undeniably elegant edge. With a pretty lace top pairing, the actor elevated her look with refined, yet playful accessories including a statement pendant necklace and chunky gold hoops. Pairing her flared trousers with a black heeled shoe, the actor added height to her look whilst complimenting the subtle flare of the longline trousers.
Reaching for the same trouser trend, model Kaia Gerber styled a pair of mid-rise bootcut trousers whilst out in New York this week. Crafting a more casual silhouette, the model paired her chic trousers with a navy cropped t-shirt, smartening up her style with a black heeled ballet pump.
Once a mainstay in every '00s girls wardrobe (and most likely purchased from Topshop), bootcut trousers was often styled with frilly blouses, cute baby tees and bandeau tops. Wearing well with a tall heels, the trouser trend was also a red carpet regular across the decade—as well as a mainstay in the work-wear wardrobes of every fashion person. Offering a higher-level finish than casual jeans, it's easy to see why this was the "nice" trouser of choice for so long.
Brittany Murphy wore bootcut trousers to the 2001 premiere of Sidewalks of New York.
With a sleek silhouette that skims the legs before subtly flaring out from the knee, the trouser trend offers a smart outfit base that can be styled in a range of ways.
Set for a 2024 revival, read on to discover the emerging trouser trend that fashion people have fallen back in love with this summer.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOOTCUT TROUSERS HERE:
I always come back to ME+EM for their elegant wardrobe basics.
These sleek black trousers are such an easy way to elevate your style.
These are designed to sit at the waist for a comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
