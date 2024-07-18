Daisy Edgar Jones and Kaia Gerber Just Wore the Y2K Trouser That's Coming for Jeans This Season

Although this summer is brimming with a wide range of fresh trouser trends, this week I spotted both Daisy Edgar-Jones and Kaia Gerber casting back to a Y2K staple that's simple, chic and under-the-radar right now.

Styling a pair of jet-black bootcut trousers, Edgar-Jones revived what many would call the "dated" silhouette to craft a simple ensemble with an undeniably elegant edge. With a pretty lace top pairing, the actor elevated her look with refined, yet playful accessories including a statement pendant necklace and chunky gold hoops. Pairing her flared trousers with a black heeled shoe, the actor added height to her look whilst complimenting the subtle flare of the longline trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reaching for the same trouser trend, model Kaia Gerber styled a pair of mid-rise bootcut trousers whilst out in New York this week. Crafting a more casual silhouette, the model paired her chic trousers with a navy cropped t-shirt, smartening up her style with a black heeled ballet pump.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once a mainstay in every '00s girls wardrobe (and most likely purchased from Topshop), bootcut trousers was often styled with frilly blouses, cute baby tees and bandeau tops. Wearing well with a tall heels, the trouser trend was also a red carpet regular across the decade—as well as a mainstay in the work-wear wardrobes of every fashion person. Offering a higher-level finish than casual jeans, it's easy to see why this was the "nice" trouser of choice for so long.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Murphy wore bootcut trousers to the 2001 premiere of Sidewalks of New York.

With a sleek silhouette that skims the legs before subtly flaring out from the knee, the trouser trend offers a smart outfit base that can be styled in a range of ways.

Set for a 2024 revival, read on to discover the emerging trouser trend that fashion people have fallen back in love with this summer.

