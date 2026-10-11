Whilst straight-leg jeans have certainly earned their place in your denim drawer, I implore you to look beyond them when styling boots this season. Taking my inspiration from Florence Pugh, I spotted the actor stepping out this week in an ankle-boots-and-jeans combination that felt far more elevated than any straight-leg jeans and boots combo I've thrown together for some time.
Spotted styling a pair of cuffed jeans with black ankle boots, Florence's denim cropped neatly at at the ankle, the turned-up cuff pulling attention to her boots and preventing them from pooling over her footwear or falling into a straight hem.
For petite dressers, in particular, this is a boots-and-jeans pairing I keep recommending. Whilst longer, wide-leg styles can sometimes overwhelm a smaller frame, a neatly cuffed hem brings balance to the outfit, all the while revealing the chic shoes that lie beneath.
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If you're looking for a low-key way to update your denim wardrobe, read on to shop the cuffed jeans I recommend this season below.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
Zara
Loose Folded Fit Low-RiseJeans
Style with a white tee for an elevated, day-to-day look.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Barrel Fit Jeans With Cuffed Hems
The barrel leg jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
COS
Folde Curved-Leg Turn-Up Jeans
Whilst I love these in the pale blue, they also come in cream.
Hush
Agnes 2.0 Turn Up Jeans
This rich indigo shades makes these perfect for autumn/winter styling.
MOTHER
The Half Pipe Ankle Cuff Fray High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Mother's jeans are some of my all-time favourites.
Anthropologie
The Kayden High-Rise Barrel Jeans
Style these with ankle boots or pair them with simple loafers.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
AGOLDE
Big Cuff Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The big cuff adds some drama in the most effortless way.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.