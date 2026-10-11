Not Straight-Leg: This Petite-Girl-Approved Jeans Trend Looks Even Better With Ankle Boots

I keep spotting chic petite women wearing boots with this new season jeans trend.

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Florence Pugh walks down the street wearing a red leather bomber jacket with blue cuffed jeans and black boots.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Whilst straight-leg jeans have certainly earned their place in your denim drawer, I implore you to look beyond them when styling boots this season. Taking my inspiration from Florence Pugh, I spotted the actor stepping out this week in an ankle-boots-and-jeans combination that felt far more elevated than any straight-leg jeans and boots combo I've thrown together for some time.

Spotted styling a pair of cuffed jeans with black ankle boots, Florence's denim cropped neatly at at the ankle, the turned-up cuff pulling attention to her boots and preventing them from pooling over her footwear or falling into a straight hem.

Florence Pugh walks down the street wearing a red leather bomber jacket with blue cuffed jeans and black boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For petite dressers, in particular, this is a boots-and-jeans pairing I keep recommending. Whilst longer, wide-leg styles can sometimes overwhelm a smaller frame, a neatly cuffed hem brings balance to the outfit, all the while revealing the chic shoes that lie beneath.

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If you're looking for a low-key way to update your denim wardrobe, read on to shop the cuffed jeans I recommend this season below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.