A great co-ord set will always earn its place as a smart wardrobe investment, particularly during the winter months when I want an easy way to feel warm and look put together. That said, the matching sets I stocked up on a few seasons ago aren't feeling quite so fresh following the latest shift in trends. So, what does a chic two-piece look like in 2026? For inspiration, look to New York, where the celebrity style set has been stepping out in some of the chicest matching looks around right now.
From the skirt set that taps into one of the season's most coveted silhouettes to the coolest way to wear a tailored suit, these are the three co-ord trends fashion people are backing this season.
3 Chic Ways to Wear a Matching Set
1. Knee-Length Skirt Co-Ord
Style Notes: The knee-length skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and one of the chicest ways to embrace it is through a coordinating two-piece. Stepping out in New York, actor Julia Garner styled hers with a complementary top that picked up on the skirt's rich neutral palette and delicate fabrication. Rather than opting for an exact match, she kept the look tonal and considered, rather than matchy-matchy.
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Shop Knee-Length Skirt Co-Ords:
Reformation
Solstice Two Piece
Style these together or wear the top with relaxed blue jeans.
Autograph
Embroidered Lace Cami Top
The dark brown and citrus green colour combination looks so expensive.
Autograph
Embroidered Lace Knee Length Skirt
The knee-length skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. Animal Print Co-Ord:
Style Notes: One of the best things about a matching set is that the styling is taken care of, leaving you free to experiment with bolder patterns and prints. An animal-print two-piece is one of my favourite ways to do just that. Setting the standard, I spotted Elizabeth Debicki out in New York wearing the chicest leopard-print jacket and skirt, styled with a simple tee and black pointed-toe shoes. It's a low-effort, high-impact combination you can always rely on.
Shop Animal Print Co-Ords:
Topshop
Co-Ord Zebra Print High Neck Blazer
The zebra print trend is taking off this winter.
Marks & Spencer
Velvet Leopard Print Cinched Waist Blazer
Style this with the matching skirt or layer it over a simple white tee.
Marks & Spencer
Velvet Animal Print Knee Length Pencil Skirt
The velvet composition gives this such a luxurious edge.
3. Cropped Suit Jacket Set:
Style Notes: Another ripple effect of Matthieu Blazy's appointment at Chanel is the renewed appeal of the cropped suit jacket. Rather than the oversized silhouettes that have cycled in and out of fashion for years, this season's iterations take their cues from the classic band jacket, with a shorter, more structured shape. There's a retro sensibility to the look, balanced by a preppy edge that makes the traditional suit set feel much more modern.
Shop Cropped Suit Jacket Sets:
Mango
Crop Suit Blazer
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Mango
Mid-Rise Suit Trousers
Grey trousers are such a chic alternative to jeans during the winter months.
H&M
Cropped Stand-Collar Blazer
The band jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.