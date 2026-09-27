I Think This Is Sienna's Best Outfit of the Year, and It's All Down to This Chic Jacket Trend

If my time in the fashion industry has taught me anything, it’s that when Sienna Miller backs something, it won't be long until it becomes a cult-worthy buy. So this week, as the actor stepped out for one of her many press appearances for her film War, she put me onto a jacket trend I’m now convinced will be everywhere soon.
Stepping away from her usual boho sensibilities, Sienna opted for a sleek, modern look, championing a leather jacket silhouette I think is about to take off. Her cinched-waist style featured strong shoulder pads, a glossy leather finish and a broad collar that borrowed from the traditional biker jacket silhouette.
Whilst a black leather jacket will never go out of style, each season tends to bring a fresh take on the classic silhouette. For autumn/winter 2026, oversized proportions, cinched waists and strong shoulders are the details to know.
Having already found a comfortable spot in Sienna's rotation, I also began spotting the silhouette on a handful of well-dressed editors during London Fashion Week this past weekend. What's more, key high-street retailers have already started stocking the style, H&M included.
So, if you're in the market for a new autumn layer, I hope I've made a case for this one. Read on to shop the cinched-waist leather jackets I'm recommending below.
Shop Cinched-Waist Leather Jackets:
Balmain
Lambskin Signature Leather Jacket
Shop the exact leather jacket that Sienna loves.
H&M
Shoulder Pad Leather Jacket
This is new in stock, but I can't see it staying around for long.
Massimo Dutti
Short Belted Leather Jacket
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Mango
Crop Leather Trench Coat With Belt
Whilst I love this in the dark brown, it also comes in burgundy.
GIVENCHY
Gathered Leather Jacket
Style these with black tailored trousers for a sleek, minimal look.
River Island
Black Layered Cinched Faux Leather Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Ba&Sh
Jacket Kassia
This chic leather jacket also comes in brown and burgundy.
& Other Stories
Drawstring-Waist Leather Jacket
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Utility Leather Jacket
A boxy leather jacket is all you need to create a sleek, elevated look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.