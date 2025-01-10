Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend
Yesterday, I was looking through recent paparazzi shots, focusing on celebrity outfits, and came across one common thread: Female A-listers in their 40s and 50s are styling their jeans with this one sneaker color trend: white sneakers.
While white sneakers and jeans are a classic pairing, they appear in the fashion scene each year. This reinforces the idea that not only does returning to basics create a polished look but also that fashion and function can and should coexist.
Who’s recently embraced the outfit combination? Let’s start with Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, including her wearing an oversize turtleneck sweater, jeans, and white high-top sneakers. Then we have Jennifer Lopez, who was spotted in L.A. wearing a long wool coat draped over a cropped tee and jeans, all perfectly completed with Chloé's new white sneakers.
On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé Kick Sneakers ($690)
While traveling across the country, Nicole Kidman was photographed at the airport in cuffed jeans and a collared cardigan, which she styled with the Common Projects's timeless Achilles sneakers. Back in NYC, Katie Holmes arrived at a performance of her current Broadway play, Our Town, wearing a suede jacket over a striped tee and slouchy jeans, which she effortlessly accessorized with her favorite white kicks from Autry. Each of these looks perfectly embodies the concept of casual yet sophisticated fashion that anyone can easily replicate.
On Nicole Kidman: Common Projects Original Achilles Low Sneakers ($482)
At Who What Wear, we love discussing denim trends, so I thought it only made sense to highlight the two jean styles these women are pairing with their white sneakers: baggy and wide-leg jeans. These relaxed silhouettes convey a laid-back elegance on their own but look incredibly refined when teamed with crisp white sneakers peeking out from the hems.
On Katie Holmes: Autry Medalist Low Leather and Suede Sneakers ($210)
With all of that said, keep scrolling to discover our favorite white sneakers and the standout trainers these celebrities are using to elevate their denim looks.
