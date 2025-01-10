Celebs in Their 40s and 50s Are Styling Jeans With This One Sneaker Color Trend

By
published
in News

Yesterday, I was looking through recent paparazzi shots, focusing on celebrity outfits, and came across one common thread: Female A-listers in their 40s and 50s are styling their jeans with this one sneaker color trend: white sneakers.

While white sneakers and jeans are a classic pairing, they appear in the fashion scene each year. This reinforces the idea that not only does returning to basics create a polished look but also that fashion and function can and should coexist.

Gwyneth wears a black turtleneck sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: @gwynethpaltrow)

Who’s recently embraced the outfit combination? Let’s start with Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently posted a series of photos on Instagram, including her wearing an oversize turtleneck sweater, jeans, and white high-top sneakers. Then we have Jennifer Lopez, who was spotted in L.A. wearing a long wool coat draped over a cropped tee and jeans, all perfectly completed with Chloé's new white sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez wears a gray long wool coat, cropped white tee, baggy jeans, white sneakers, and a black hermes bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé Kick Sneakers ($690)

While traveling across the country, Nicole Kidman was photographed at the airport in cuffed jeans and a collared cardigan, which she styled with the Common Projects's timeless Achilles sneakers. Back in NYC, Katie Holmes arrived at a performance of her current Broadway play, Our Town, wearing a suede jacket over a striped tee and slouchy jeans, which she effortlessly accessorized with her favorite white kicks from Autry. Each of these looks perfectly embodies the concept of casual yet sophisticated fashion that anyone can easily replicate.

Nicole kidman wears a navy jacket, blue cuffed jeans, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Nicole Kidman: Common Projects Original Achilles Low Sneakers ($482)

At Who What Wear, we love discussing denim trends, so I thought it only made sense to highlight the two jean styles these women are pairing with their white sneakers: baggy and wide-leg jeans. These relaxed silhouettes convey a laid-back elegance on their own but look incredibly refined when teamed with crisp white sneakers peeking out from the hems.

Katie Holmes is wearing a gray beanie, blue striped shirt, tan suede jacket, denim jeans, and white sneakers.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Autry Medalist Low Leather and Suede Sneakers ($210)

With all of that said, keep scrolling to discover our favorite white sneakers and the standout trainers these celebrities are using to elevate their denim looks.

Shop our favorite white sneakers for women

J.crew Field Sneakers
J.Crew
Field Sneakers

I love the rubber sole and black stitching.

White Topstitched Trainers
Massimo Dutti
Topstitched Trainers

Such a chic pair of vintage-inspired sneakers.

Taekwando Shoe
adidas
Taekwando Sneakers

Fashion people in Paris and London can't stop wearing these sleek kicks with everything from jeans to skirts.

Bleached Leather Sneakers
Miu Miu
Bleached Leather Sneakers

These kicks make me want to become a sneaker girl.

Kick Suede, Mesh and Leather Sneakers
CHLOÉ
Kick Suede, Mesh and Leather Sneakers

I'm calling it now: These sneakers will dominate 2025 style.

Chunky Sneakers
H&M
Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers are here to stay.

Pin Leather Sneakers
Proenza Schouler
Pin Leather Sneakers

Designer sale alert!

Medalist Low Leather and Suede Sneakers
AUTRY
Medalist Low Leather and Suede Sneakers

Katie Holmes wears these shoes all over New York City, which suggests they must be very comfortable.

Original Achilles Low Sneaker
Common Projects
Original Achilles Low Sneakers

These are the epitome of classic white sneakers.

Seth Sneaker - Optic White / 35 / Ss24se6000
Tibi
Seth Sneaker

This modern style is an instant outfit elevator in more ways than one.

Madewell, Court Sneakers in White Leather
Madewell
Court Sneakers in White Leather

So cute.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸