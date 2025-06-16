This Is the Only Type of White Dress You Can Get Away With Wearing to a Wedding

Controversial statement: You can actually get away with wearing a white dress to a wedding, with caveats. It appears that Kirsten Dunst, for one, is on board. Over the weekend, Dunst attended the wedding of her longtime friend (and former assistant), stylist Liat Baruch. For the occasion, she wore what was technically a white dress. As we all know, the number one wedding guest outfit faux pas is wearing white, but Dunst just proved that you can get away with it—if it's the type of white dress she just wore.

The dress in question is a printed white dress. Personally, I'd go for one with a relatively bold and colorful print, as Dunst did, that couldn't be mistaken for a dress a bride would get married in in the least. Dunst opted for a ruffled Rodarte dress with pretty yellow flowers. (It's worth noting that she also wore the dress to the 25th anniversary celebration of The Virgin Suicides a couple of weeks ago, which is when the second photo below was taken.)

I'm sure many out there would argue that you should always avoid wearing any dress that's predominantly white to a wedding, but I do see quite a few instances of people wearing dresses with white backgrounds (typically with a floral print) to weddings. As a former bride, it wouldn't have bothered me, but I suppose everyone's preferences for their guests' attire are different, so when in doubt, check with the bride first.

Keep scrolling to shop white floral-print dresses that are wedding guest–appropriate.

Kirsten Dunst wearing a white Rodarte dress to a wedding

(Image credit: 4CRNS, WCP/Backgrid)

Kirsten Dunst wearing a white Rodarte dress

(Image credit: @kirstendunst)

On Kirsten Dunst: Rodarte White and Yellow Daisy Silk Twill Dress with Eyelet Ruffle Detail and Belt ($1695); Larroude Annie Sandals ($315); Anita Ko jewelry

Shop Floral-Print White Dresses

Rodarte White and Blue Daisy Silk Short Sleeve Silk Dress With Eyelet Ruffle Detail and Belt
Rodarte
White and Blue Daisy Silk Short Sleeve Silk Dress With Eyelet Ruffle Detail and Belt

Diara Dress
Reformation
Diara Dress

Khaite, Isabella Dress in Cream With Raspberry Print
Khaite
Isabella Dress in Cream With Raspberry Print

Benoit Floral Print Midi Dress
DÔEN
Benoit Floral Print Midi Dress

Sanne Floral Linen Minidress
Faithfull the Brand
Sanne Floral Linen Minidress

Madewell, Poplin Smocked Maxi Dress
Madewell
Poplin Smocked Maxi Dress

Floral Print Tie Front Maxi Dress
Rare London
Floral Print Tie Front Maxi Dress

Bailey Bow-Embellished Floral-Print Taffeta Gown
BERNADETTE
Bailey Bow-Embellished Floral-Print Taffeta Gown

Floaty Midi Dress in Block-Print Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Floaty Midi Dress in Block-Print Cotton Voile

Dina Dress
Reformation
Dina Dress

