This Is the Only Type of White Dress You Can Get Away With Wearing to a Wedding
Controversial statement: You can actually get away with wearing a white dress to a wedding, with caveats. It appears that Kirsten Dunst, for one, is on board. Over the weekend, Dunst attended the wedding of her longtime friend (and former assistant), stylist Liat Baruch. For the occasion, she wore what was technically a white dress. As we all know, the number one wedding guest outfit faux pas is wearing white, but Dunst just proved that you can get away with it—if it's the type of white dress she just wore.
The dress in question is a printed white dress. Personally, I'd go for one with a relatively bold and colorful print, as Dunst did, that couldn't be mistaken for a dress a bride would get married in in the least. Dunst opted for a ruffled Rodarte dress with pretty yellow flowers. (It's worth noting that she also wore the dress to the 25th anniversary celebration of The Virgin Suicides a couple of weeks ago, which is when the second photo below was taken.)
I'm sure many out there would argue that you should always avoid wearing any dress that's predominantly white to a wedding, but I do see quite a few instances of people wearing dresses with white backgrounds (typically with a floral print) to weddings. As a former bride, it wouldn't have bothered me, but I suppose everyone's preferences for their guests' attire are different, so when in doubt, check with the bride first.
Keep scrolling to shop white floral-print dresses that are wedding guest–appropriate.
On Kirsten Dunst: Rodarte White and Yellow Daisy Silk Twill Dress with Eyelet Ruffle Detail and Belt ($1695); Larroude Annie Sandals ($315); Anita Ko jewelry
Shop Floral-Print White Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
