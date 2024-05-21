Stylish Celebrities Agree—These 5 Colours Always Look Chic With Brown

Even though we've finally had a taste of summer, the brown colour trend is continuing its reign as one of the chicest colours of the season. Adding a rich-looking touch into your daily wares, the deep colour has become a heavyweight player in so many capsule wardrobes this year, and that's set to continue in the warmer months also.

I get that you might have thought the colour was too dark to style throughout summer, but I'm here to prove you wrong. Wearing well with baby blue and metallic gold shades, the trending tone is far more versatile than you might have imagined. A new favourite amongst the celebrity style set, I've rounded up five elegant ensembles that further champion the colour brown.

Read on to discover the 5 colour trends that go with brown—as told by my favourite celebrities.

5 CELEBRITY OUTFITS THAT SHOWCASE THE BEST COLOURS TO WEAR WITH BROWN

1. ALEXA CHUNG: BROWN + BUTTER YELLOW

Style Notes: Balancing out the saccharine nature of the butter yellow shade, a dark brown pairing works to elevate the light tone and add dimension. Alexa's brown corduroy blazer grounds her outfit for a fresh look that can be worn across seasons.

SHOP THE BROWN + YELLOW PAIRING:

& Other Stories Oversized Pinstripe Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Smarten up your casual looks with ease.

JW Anderson Large Twister Leather Bag £570 SHOP NOW Shop Alexa's bag whilst it's on sale.

Free-Est Dixie Maxi £108 SHOP NOW Wear with butter yellow flats or style with kitten heel.

Whistles Hai Honoree Shoe £116 SHOP NOW These are bound to sell out by summer.

2. SOFIA RICHIE: BROWN + BLACK

Style Notes: Contrary to popular belief, brown and black is an easy colour combination that looks good every time. Do it like Sofia and opt for a chic brown double denim look, and layer your outfit with a classic black top.

SHOP THE BROWN + BLACK PAIRING:

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Trust me, a black t-shirt is just as versitile as a bright white one.

COS Amp Flocked-Denim Jeans - Straight £115 SHOP NOW Shake up your denim collection with a trending brown jean.

Doen Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress £352 SHOP NOW This pretty summer dress is bound to sell out.

Reformation Sophie Heeled Sandal £248 SHOP NOW These also come in red and white.

3. HAILEY BIEBER: BROWN + GOLD

Style Notes: Adding a rich and opulent energy to a deep brown layer, a metallic gold pairing makes this wearable shade evening ready instantly. Layer a gold top underneath a brown dress, or reach for your favourite gold jewels to complete your look instead.

Mango Long-Sleeved Lurex T-Shirt £20 SHOP NOW This also comes in muted silver shade.

Anthropologie The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress £128 SHOP NOW This pretty strapless dress is perfect for summer weddings.

Reformation Lindy Knit Top £68 SHOP NOW Layer on your gold jewels or go sans accessories.

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag £88 SHOP NOW This also comes in six other colours.

4. BELLA HADID: BROWN + PINK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The pretty pink shade instantly lifts the energy of the rich brown colour for a wearable pairing that's a fool-proof option for any day-time event.

SHOP THE BROWN + PINK PAIRING:

Weekday Mini Suiting Dress £44 SHOP NOW This breezy linen dress is perfect for summer styling.

Tony Bianco Shae Mule £158 SHOP NOW Shop the shoes that Bella is loving right now.

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress £77 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals or wear with a small heel.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag £1750 SHOP NOW This pretty bag is at the top of my wish list.

5. ZOE KRAVITZ: BROWN + BLUE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This chic and simple look has been living in my mind rent free for quite some time. Whilst Zöe Kravitz debuted this combination a few seasons ago, this pretty pairing is going to be everywhere this summer—and I'm inspired by Kravitz's perfect styling.

SHOP THE BROWN + WHITE PAIRING:

COS Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt £75 SHOP NOW The light linen fabric makes this ideal for wearing throughout the summer months.

& Other Stories Relaxed Tailored Pleat Crease Trousers £95 SHOP NOW Wear with a brown shirt or style with white tee.

Frame The Corduroy Femme Blazer £595 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear with a light peach shade.