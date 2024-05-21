Stylish Celebrities Agree—These 5 Colours Always Look Chic With Brown
Even though we've finally had a taste of summer, the brown colour trend is continuing its reign as one of the chicest colours of the season. Adding a rich-looking touch into your daily wares, the deep colour has become a heavyweight player in so many capsule wardrobes this year, and that's set to continue in the warmer months also.
I get that you might have thought the colour was too dark to style throughout summer, but I'm here to prove you wrong. Wearing well with baby blue and metallic gold shades, the trending tone is far more versatile than you might have imagined. A new favourite amongst the celebrity style set, I've rounded up five elegant ensembles that further champion the colour brown.
Read on to discover the 5 colour trends that go with brown—as told by my favourite celebrities.
5 CELEBRITY OUTFITS THAT SHOWCASE THE BEST COLOURS TO WEAR WITH BROWN
1. ALEXA CHUNG: BROWN + BUTTER YELLOW
Style Notes: Balancing out the saccharine nature of the butter yellow shade, a dark brown pairing works to elevate the light tone and add dimension. Alexa's brown corduroy blazer grounds her outfit for a fresh look that can be worn across seasons.
SHOP THE BROWN + YELLOW PAIRING:
2. SOFIA RICHIE: BROWN + BLACK
Style Notes: Contrary to popular belief, brown and black is an easy colour combination that looks good every time. Do it like Sofia and opt for a chic brown double denim look, and layer your outfit with a classic black top.
SHOP THE BROWN + BLACK PAIRING:
3. HAILEY BIEBER: BROWN + GOLD
Style Notes: Adding a rich and opulent energy to a deep brown layer, a metallic gold pairing makes this wearable shade evening ready instantly. Layer a gold top underneath a brown dress, or reach for your favourite gold jewels to complete your look instead.
This pretty strapless dress is perfect for summer weddings.
4. BELLA HADID: BROWN + PINK
Style Notes: The pretty pink shade instantly lifts the energy of the rich brown colour for a wearable pairing that's a fool-proof option for any day-time event.
SHOP THE BROWN + PINK PAIRING:
5. ZOE KRAVITZ: BROWN + BLUE
Style Notes: This chic and simple look has been living in my mind rent free for quite some time. Whilst Zöe Kravitz debuted this combination a few seasons ago, this pretty pairing is going to be everywhere this summer—and I'm inspired by Kravitz's perfect styling.
SHOP THE BROWN + WHITE PAIRING:
The light linen fabric makes this ideal for wearing throughout the summer months.
Wear with a brown shirt or style with white tee.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
