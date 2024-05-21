Stylish Celebrities Agree—These 5 Colours Always Look Chic With Brown

Natalie Munro
By
published

Even though we've finally had a taste of summer, the brown colour trend is continuing its reign as one of the chicest colours of the season. Adding a rich-looking touch into your daily wares, the deep colour has become a heavyweight player in so many capsule wardrobes this year, and that's set to continue in the warmer months also.

I get that you might have thought the colour was too dark to style throughout summer, but I'm here to prove you wrong. Wearing well with baby blue and metallic gold shades, the trending tone is far more versatile than you might have imagined. A new favourite amongst the celebrity style set, I've rounded up five elegant ensembles that further champion the colour brown.

Read on to discover the 5 colour trends that go with brown—as told by my favourite celebrities.

5 CELEBRITY OUTFITS THAT SHOWCASE THE BEST COLOURS TO WEAR WITH BROWN

1. ALEXA CHUNG: BROWN + BUTTER YELLOW

Alexa Chung wears a brown blazer with a yellow bag.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Balancing out the saccharine nature of the butter yellow shade, a dark brown pairing works to elevate the light tone and add dimension. Alexa's brown corduroy blazer grounds her outfit for a fresh look that can be worn across seasons.

SHOP THE BROWN + YELLOW PAIRING:

Oversized Pinstripe Blazer
& Other Stories
Oversized Pinstripe Blazer

Smarten up your casual looks with ease.

Large Twister Leather Bag
JW Anderson
Large Twister Leather Bag

Shop Alexa's bag whilst it's on sale.

dress
Free-Est
Dixie Maxi

Wear with butter yellow flats or style with kitten heel.

Hai Honoree Shoe
Whistles
Hai Honoree Shoe

These are bound to sell out by summer.

2. SOFIA RICHIE: BROWN + BLACK

Sofia Grainge wears brown with black.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Style Notes: Contrary to popular belief, brown and black is an easy colour combination that looks good every time. Do it like Sofia and opt for a chic brown double denim look, and layer your outfit with a classic black top.

SHOP THE BROWN + BLACK PAIRING:

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Trust me, a black t-shirt is just as versitile as a bright white one.

Amp Flocked-Denim Jeans - Straight
COS
Amp Flocked-Denim Jeans - Straight

Shake up your denim collection with a trending brown jean.

+ Net Sustain Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Doen
Ischia Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

This pretty summer dress is bound to sell out.

Sophie Heeled Sandal
Reformation
Sophie Heeled Sandal

These also come in red and white.

3. HAILEY BIEBER: BROWN + GOLD

Hailey Bieber wears a gold top with a brown dress.

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Style Notes: Adding a rich and opulent energy to a deep brown layer, a metallic gold pairing makes this wearable shade evening ready instantly. Layer a gold top underneath a brown dress, or reach for your favourite gold jewels to complete your look instead.

gold top
Mango
Long-Sleeved Lurex T-Shirt

This also comes in muted silver shade.

The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress
Anthropologie
The Fleur Strapless Satin Maxi Slip Dress

This pretty strapless dress is perfect for summer weddings.

Lindy Knit Top
Reformation
Lindy Knit Top

Layer on your gold jewels or go sans accessories.

bag
Melie Bianco
Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

This also comes in six other colours.

4. BELLA HADID: BROWN + PINK

Bella Hadid wears a brown dress with pink heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The pretty pink shade instantly lifts the energy of the rich brown colour for a wearable pairing that's a fool-proof option for any day-time event.

SHOP THE BROWN + PINK PAIRING:

Mini Suiting Dress
Weekday
Mini Suiting Dress

This breezy linen dress is perfect for summer styling.

Shae Mule
Tony Bianco
Shae Mule

Shop the shoes that Bella is loving right now.

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

Style with strappy sandals or wear with a small heel.

Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag

This pretty bag is at the top of my wish list.

5. ZOE KRAVITZ: BROWN + BLUE

Zoe Kravitz wears a brown shirt with blue trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This chic and simple look has been living in my mind rent free for quite some time. Whilst Zöe Kravitz debuted this combination a few seasons ago, this pretty pairing is going to be everywhere this summer—and I'm inspired by Kravitz's perfect styling.

SHOP THE BROWN + WHITE PAIRING:

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

The light linen fabric makes this ideal for wearing throughout the summer months.

Relaxed Tailored Pleat Crease Trousers
& Other Stories
Relaxed Tailored Pleat Crease Trousers

Wear with a brown shirt or style with white tee.

The Corduroy Femme Blazer -- Espresso
Frame
The Corduroy Femme Blazer

Style over a white tee or wear with a light peach shade.

Tapered-Waist Dress
H&M
Tapered-Waist Dress

This also comes in three other colours.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

