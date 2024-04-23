5 Chic and Classy Flat-Shoe Trends Celebrities Have Ditched Their Heels For

There's no denying it—this is the season of the flat shoe. Spoiled with options across high street and designer brands, the flat shoe trend has rocketed in popularity this spring. With celebrities and fashion people consistently reach for the trending silhouette, brands have rushed to create innovative, stylish and comfortable pairs to suit a range of price tags and preferences.

Whilst classic leather ballet flats are having a moment, so too as mesh styles, mary janes, loafers and flat mules. Adding an elevated twist to your day-to-day styling the new season's flat shoes rival with heels for sophistication points in ways they never have before.

With so many styles saturating the market, I've looked towards my favourite celebrities for both shopping and styling inspiration. From Zendaya's chic mesh flats, to Alexa Chung's trending leopard mary janes, read on to discover the flat shoe celebrity outfits I'm taking inspiration from this season.

1. LAURA HARRIER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Actress Laura Harrier paired her trending flat mules with relaxed jeans, a white tee and a cosy cardigan. Crafting a comfortable silhouette, the actresses thoughtful pairing tapped in to new and enduring trends to create an elevated outfit that's understated, cool and undeniably chic.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW This classic white tee is one of the best on the market.

Almada Label Coco Cardigan £320 SHOP NOW This supremely soft cardigan is perfect for lightweight layering.

Mango Mid-Rise Straight Jeans £36 SHOP NOW Wear with kitten heels or style with a classic flat mule.

Everlane The Day Mule £142 SHOP NOW This comfortable shoe trend will be everywhere very soon.

2. KATIE HOLMES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Using sleek leather loafers to smarten up her double denim ensemble, Katie Holmes' square-toed style added a sculptural element into her look. Composed of a smooth leather fabric the chic flat shoe trend works hard to make a casual outfit look elegant every single time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mother Denim The Belle Vest £340 SHOP NOW Style with the co-ordinating jeans or wear with linen trousers.

Mother Denim The Pleated Belle Prep Heel £340 SHOP NOW These voluminous flares add a dramatic edge to your daily styling.

Vagabond Shoemakers Carmen £165 SHOP NOW The square toe design adds a smarter edge to the sleek shoes.

3. JENNIFER LAWRENCE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Note: Leaning into the summer spirit, Jennifer Lawrence styled a fresh linen vest with breezy trousers and flat strappy sandals. Opting for warm weather favourites, the actresses' outfit retained a comfortable and lightweight edge whilst remaining smart and polished.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Reformation Aspen Linen Top £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and red.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW Style with a chunky knit or wear with a polished blouse.

Mango Leather Strap Sandals £60 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

4. ALEXA CHUNG

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The leopard print trend is big news this season and the style set can't get enough. Wearing hers in a laid-back way, Alexa Chung opted for a flat-soled mary jane in the trending pattern. Wearing her shoes with a slouchy shirt and loose-leg jeans, the model and presenter showcased a wearable way to style the trend this spring.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Style unbuttoned over a white tee or wear buttoned up on its own.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £168 SHOP NOW This also comes in 11 other colours.

Wyse Mila Mary Jane £63 SHOP NOW The leopard print trend is big news this spring.

5. ZENDAYA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Whilst the mesh flats trend might strike you as daunting, Zendaya's recent outfit demonstrates just how easy styling can be. In place of a classic leather style Zendaya's mesh pair brought a high-fashion twist into her casual outfit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mango Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women £100 SHOP NOW This lightweight layer is ideal for spring styling.

Frame Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt £290 SHOP NOW Style with jeans or wear with tailored trousers.

H&M Wide Trousers £33 SHOP NOW These come in sized 4–22.