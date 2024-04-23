5 Chic and Classy Flat-Shoe Trends Celebrities Have Ditched Their Heels For
There's no denying it—this is the season of the flat shoe. Spoiled with options across high street and designer brands, the flat shoe trend has rocketed in popularity this spring. With celebrities and fashion people consistently reach for the trending silhouette, brands have rushed to create innovative, stylish and comfortable pairs to suit a range of price tags and preferences.
Whilst classic leather ballet flats are having a moment, so too as mesh styles, mary janes, loafers and flat mules. Adding an elevated twist to your day-to-day styling the new season's flat shoes rival with heels for sophistication points in ways they never have before.
With so many styles saturating the market, I've looked towards my favourite celebrities for both shopping and styling inspiration. From Zendaya's chic mesh flats, to Alexa Chung's trending leopard mary janes, read on to discover the flat shoe celebrity outfits I'm taking inspiration from this season.
1. LAURA HARRIER
Style Notes: Actress Laura Harrier paired her trending flat mules with relaxed jeans, a white tee and a cosy cardigan. Crafting a comfortable silhouette, the actresses thoughtful pairing tapped in to new and enduring trends to create an elevated outfit that's understated, cool and undeniably chic.
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. KATIE HOLMES
Style Notes: Using sleek leather loafers to smarten up her double denim ensemble, Katie Holmes' square-toed style added a sculptural element into her look. Composed of a smooth leather fabric the chic flat shoe trend works hard to make a casual outfit look elegant every single time.
SHOP THE LOOK:
These voluminous flares add a dramatic edge to your daily styling.
3. JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Style Note: Leaning into the summer spirit, Jennifer Lawrence styled a fresh linen vest with breezy trousers and flat strappy sandals. Opting for warm weather favourites, the actresses' outfit retained a comfortable and lightweight edge whilst remaining smart and polished.
SHOP THE LOOK:
4. ALEXA CHUNG
Style Notes: The leopard print trend is big news this season and the style set can't get enough. Wearing hers in a laid-back way, Alexa Chung opted for a flat-soled mary jane in the trending pattern. Wearing her shoes with a slouchy shirt and loose-leg jeans, the model and presenter showcased a wearable way to style the trend this spring.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. ZENDAYA
Style Notes: Whilst the mesh flats trend might strike you as daunting, Zendaya's recent outfit demonstrates just how easy styling can be. In place of a classic leather style Zendaya's mesh pair brought a high-fashion twist into her casual outfit.
SHOP THE LOOK:
This lightweight layer is ideal for spring styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
