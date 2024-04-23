5 Chic and Classy Flat-Shoe Trends Celebrities Have Ditched Their Heels For

By Natalie Munro
published

There's no denying it—this is the season of the flat shoe. Spoiled with options across high street and designer brands, the flat shoe trend has rocketed in popularity this spring. With celebrities and fashion people consistently reach for the trending silhouette, brands have rushed to create innovative, stylish and comfortable pairs to suit a range of price tags and preferences.

Whilst classic leather ballet flats are having a moment, so too as mesh styles, mary janes, loafers and flat mules. Adding an elevated twist to your day-to-day styling the new season's flat shoes rival with heels for sophistication points in ways they never have before.

With so many styles saturating the market, I've looked towards my favourite celebrities for both shopping and styling inspiration. From Zendaya's chic mesh flats, to Alexa Chung's trending leopard mary janes, read on to discover the flat shoe celebrity outfits I'm taking inspiration from this season.

1. LAURA HARRIER

Laura Harrier styles flat mules.

Style Notes: Actress Laura Harrier paired her trending flat mules with relaxed jeans, a white tee and a cosy cardigan. Crafting a comfortable silhouette, the actresses thoughtful pairing tapped in to new and enduring trends to create an elevated outfit that's understated, cool and undeniably chic.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

This classic white tee is one of the best on the market.

Coco Cardigan, Black
Almada Label
Coco Cardigan

This supremely soft cardigan is perfect for lightweight layering.

Mid-Rise Straight Jeans - Women
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

Wear with kitten heels or style with a classic flat mule.

The Day Mule
Everlane
The Day Mule

This comfortable shoe trend will be everywhere very soon.

2. KATIE HOLMES

Katie Holmes styled loafers.

Style Notes: Using sleek leather loafers to smarten up her double denim ensemble, Katie Holmes' square-toed style added a sculptural element into her look. Composed of a smooth leather fabric the chic flat shoe trend works hard to make a casual outfit look elegant every single time.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Clare V. X Mother the Belle Vest - Playing in Paris
Mother Denim
The Belle Vest

Style with the co-ordinating jeans or wear with linen trousers.

Clare V. X Mother the Pleated Belle Prep Heel - Playing in Paris
Mother Denim
The Pleated Belle Prep Heel

These voluminous flares add a dramatic edge to your daily styling.

loafers
Vagabond Shoemakers
Carmen

The square toe design adds a smarter edge to the sleek shoes.

3. JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence style strappy sandals.

Style Note: Leaning into the summer spirit, Jennifer Lawrence styled a fresh linen vest with breezy trousers and flat strappy sandals. Opting for warm weather favourites, the actresses' outfit retained a comfortable and lightweight edge whilst remaining smart and polished.

SHOP THE LOOK:

linen vest
Reformation
Aspen Linen Top

This also comes in black and red.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

Style with a chunky knit or wear with a polished blouse.

Leather Strap Sandals - Women
Mango
Leather Strap Sandals

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

4. ALEXA CHUNG

Alexa Chung styles mary janes.

Style Notes: The leopard print trend is big news this season and the style set can't get enough. Wearing hers in a laid-back way, Alexa Chung opted for a flat-soled mary jane in the trending pattern. Wearing her shoes with a slouchy shirt and loose-leg jeans, the model and presenter showcased a wearable way to style the trend this spring.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Style unbuttoned over a white tee or wear buttoned up on its own.

wide leg jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

This also comes in 11 other colours.

Mila Mary Jane - Leopard
Wyse
Mila Mary Jane

The leopard print trend is big news this spring.

5. ZENDAYA

Zendaya styles mesh flats.

Style Notes: Whilst the mesh flats trend might strike you as daunting, Zendaya's recent outfit demonstrates just how easy styling can be. In place of a classic leather style Zendaya's mesh pair brought a high-fashion twist into her casual outfit.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women
Mango
Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women

This lightweight layer is ideal for spring styling.

+ Ritz Paris Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Frame
Oversized Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Style with jeans or wear with tailored trousers.

Wide Trousers
H&M
Wide Trousers

These come in sized 4–22.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

These chic ballet flats are destined to sell out.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

