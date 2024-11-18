Sorry to My Black Coats, But Chic Women in NYC Convinced Me to Prioritize This Color Instead
To call a camel coat classic is the understatement of the season. Honestly, I would go as far as to say that the soft, chestnut-y shade, when speaking of outerwear, is even more timeless and lauded than black. And no, I'm not taking counterarguments at this time. Because of that, it's not exactly shocking that the chicest women in New York City tend to lean on their camel coats whenever the weather begins transitioning from what locals call "faux fall" to genuine fall and eventually winter, which just so happens to be taking place right now.
On Friday, supermodel Elle Macpherson was seen in Midtown near Rockefeller Center wearing just the coat in question: a double-breasted, hyper-tailored camel coat. With it, she wore a Dorothee Schumacher white suit, champagne-colored L'Agence satin blouse, and open-toe camel Black Suede Studio pumps. She finished the look with a taupe clasp bag, gold jewelry, and oversized black tortoiseshell sunglasses. Clean, sophisticated, and stylish—her look acted as further proof of the elite nature of camel coats.
On Elle Macpherson: L'Agence Tyler Long Sleeve Blouse ($340); Black Suede Studio shoes; Dorothee Schumacher Refreshing Ambition Single-Breasted Blazer ($900) and Refreshing Ambition Pleated Wide-Leg Pants ($650)
But Macpherson's not the one woman in New York who relies heavily on camel outerwear this time of year. In fact, she's not even the only supermodel. Earlier this year, Gisele Bundchen was spotted in the city wearing a Frame camel coat that she frequented all last winter, styling it with a charcoal turtleneck sweater, Victoria Beckham denim skirt, and knee-high Celine boots.
On Gisele Bundchen: Frame coat; Victoria Beckham skirt; The Frankie Shop Ines Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater ($133); Saint Laurent Puffer Toy Bag ($2190); Celine Verneuil Calfskin High Boots ($850)
Katie Holmes also swore by her camel-colored, double-breasted Gaia coat from The Frankie Shop last winter and will almost certainly bring it back out soon with the temperatures dropping in NYC.
On Katie Holmes: The Frankie Shop Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat ($495); Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100)
If you're as convinced as I am to invest in a camel coat for the remainder of fall and winter, today's your lucky day. Scroll down to shop the best options on the market right now.
Shop camel coats:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
