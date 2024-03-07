I'm Saving This '90s Supermodel's Airport Looks for All My Travel Days in 2024

5 Chic Airport Outfit Ideas From '90s Supermodel Elle Macpherson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While recently going down a '90s-airport-style rabbit hole (it's truly the best), there was one celebrity who kept getting my attention for her incredibly chic, attainable looks: Elle Macpherson. The iconic supermodel is well-known for her style, of course, but what struck me was how of-the-moment her outfits felt for 2024. You could have told me these were shot yesterday, and I'd believe you. Naturally, I saved my favorites to pull out for future travel days this year and beyond.

When it comes to traveling I am always after outfit inspiration that is comfortable without sacrificing style, which is why Macpherson's ensembles are right up my alley. Not to mention my never-ending appreciation for '90s fashion. Below, I focus on five of her best airport looks that incorporate an array of elevated basics including polished outerwear, standout knits, cool jeans, and timeless leggings. Keep scrolling to check out and shop each travel-ready outfit.

1. Layers + Leggings + Lace-Up Boots

5 Chic Airport Outfit Ideas From '90s Supermodel Elle Macpherson Neutral Cardigan Black Jacket Leggings Knee High Boots Travel Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look:

The Alpaca Oversized Cardigan
Everlane
The Alpaca Oversized Cardigan

So cozy.

Oversize Cotton Blend Button-Up Shirt
MANGO
Oversize Cotton Blend Button-Up Shirt

To wear forever.

Wool Blend Blazer Coat
Sam Edelman
Wool Blend Blazer Coat

Perfect for layering.

H&M, Cotton Jersey Leggings
H&M
Cotton Jersey Leggings

These always come in handy.

Engage Lace-Up Knee High Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Engage Lace-Up Knee High Boot

Hello, statement boots.

2. Polished Blazer + Leggings + Loafers

5 Chic Airport Outfit Ideas From '90s Supermodel Elle Macpherson Blazer Capri Leggings Loafers Travel Look Hermes Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look:

Harper Houndstooth Blazer
VERO MODA
Harper Houndstooth Blazer

This one is selling out fast.

LAURA DI MAGGIO Handbag
Laura Di Maggio
Handbags

Red is still trending.

H&M, Oversized Twill Blazer
H&M
Oversized Twill Blazer

Of course, H&M would have a great option.

Reversible Ponte Knit Crop Leggings
Hue
Reversible Ponte Knit Crop Leggings

Perfect for showing off your favorite shoes.

Patrisse Houndstooth Wool Blend Blazer
Barbour
Patrisse Houndstooth Wool Blend Blazer

A worthy investment.

Beny Loafer
Dolce Vita
Beny Loafer

So sleek.

3. Fringed Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Boots

5 Chic Airport Outfit Ideas From '90s Supermodel Elle Macpherson Fringe Jacket Straight Leg Jeans Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look:

Fringe Yoke Cardigan
Wit & Wisdom
Fringe Yoke Cardigan

Bring on the compliments.

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

A basic to stock up on.

501 90's Jeans
Levi's
501 90's Jeans

Definite '90s vibes.

Gianna Bootie
Johnston & Murphy
Gianna Bootie

Stylish and practical.

mango, Fringed Knit Cardigan
mango
Fringed Knit Cardigan

Another pretty option.

4. Cinched Outerwear + Crop Flares + Loafers

5 Chic Airport Outfit Ideas From '90s Supermodel Elle Macpherson Brown Parka Flared Pants Loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look:

Modern Trench Coat
Bernardo
Modern Trench Coat

This instantly elevates a look.

mango, Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater
mango
Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Classic.

Calvin Klein Women's Single Breasted Belted Rain Jacket With Removable Hood, Truffle, Xx-Small
Calvin Klein
Single Breasted Belted Rain Jacket

This gives a rich vibe.

Elysse Ankle Ponte Pants
Lyssé
Elysse Ankle Ponte Pants

The right amount of flare.

Milton Loafer
Marc Fisher LTD
Milton Loafer

Wear with everything from jeans to dresses.

5. Textured Sweater + Easy Pants + Sneakers

5 Chic Airport Outfit Ideas From '90s Supermodel Elle Macpherson Neck Scarf Sweater White Sneakers Travel Look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get the look:

Fawn Waffle Stitch Sweater
O'Neill
Fawn Waffle Stitch Sweater

Love the texture.

Horse & Carriage Print Square Scarf
COACH
Horse and Carriage Print Square Scarf

The cherry on top.

Power Kick Flare Trousers
Sweaty Betty
Power Kick Flare Trousers

So comfortable.

Champion Sneaker
Keds
Champion Sneaker

I'm really loving these for spring and summer.

ZARA, Satin Effect Printed Scarf
ZARA
Satin Effect Printed Scarf

This one looks designer.

Leyton Crop Cotton Work Pants
rag & bone
Leyton Crop Cotton Work Pants

This color is a winner.

2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Another great white-sneaker pick.

