I'm Saving This '90s Supermodel's Airport Looks for All My Travel Days in 2024

While recently going down a '90s-airport-style rabbit hole (it's truly the best), there was one celebrity who kept getting my attention for her incredibly chic, attainable looks: Elle Macpherson. The iconic supermodel is well-known for her style, of course, but what struck me was how of-the-moment her outfits felt for 2024. You could have told me these were shot yesterday, and I'd believe you. Naturally, I saved my favorites to pull out for future travel days this year and beyond.

When it comes to traveling I am always after outfit inspiration that is comfortable without sacrificing style, which is why Macpherson's ensembles are right up my alley. Not to mention my never-ending appreciation for '90s fashion. Below, I focus on five of her best airport looks that incorporate an array of elevated basics including polished outerwear, standout knits, cool jeans, and timeless leggings. Keep scrolling to check out and shop each travel-ready outfit.

1. Layers + Leggings + Lace-Up Boots

Get the look:

Everlane The Alpaca Oversized Cardigan $125 SHOP NOW So cozy.

MANGO Oversize Cotton Blend Button-Up Shirt $50 SHOP NOW To wear forever.

Sam Edelman Wool Blend Blazer Coat $220 $130 SHOP NOW Perfect for layering.

H&M Cotton Jersey Leggings $9 SHOP NOW These always come in handy.

Jeffrey Campbell Engage Lace-Up Knee High Boot $225 $146 SHOP NOW Hello, statement boots.

2. Polished Blazer + Leggings + Loafers

Get the look:

VERO MODA Harper Houndstooth Blazer $92 SHOP NOW This one is selling out fast.

Laura Di Maggio Handbags $270 $180 SHOP NOW Red is still trending.

H&M Oversized Twill Blazer $66 SHOP NOW Of course, H&M would have a great option.

Hue Reversible Ponte Knit Crop Leggings $68 SHOP NOW Perfect for showing off your favorite shoes.

Barbour Patrisse Houndstooth Wool Blend Blazer $400 SHOP NOW A worthy investment.

Dolce Vita Beny Loafer $130 SHOP NOW So sleek.

3. Fringed Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Boots

Get the look:

Wit & Wisdom Fringe Yoke Cardigan $98 $49 SHOP NOW Bring on the compliments.

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW A basic to stock up on.

Levi's 501 90's Jeans $98 SHOP NOW Definite '90s vibes.

Johnston & Murphy Gianna Bootie $198 $120 SHOP NOW Stylish and practical.

mango Fringed Knit Cardigan $100 SHOP NOW Another pretty option.

4. Cinched Outerwear + Crop Flares + Loafers

Get the look:

Bernardo Modern Trench Coat $200 $130 SHOP NOW This instantly elevates a look.

mango Fine-Knit Turtleneck Sweater $46 $26 SHOP NOW Classic.

Calvin Klein Single Breasted Belted Rain Jacket $200 $120 SHOP NOW This gives a rich vibe.

Lyssé Elysse Ankle Ponte Pants $98 SHOP NOW The right amount of flare.

Marc Fisher LTD Milton Loafer $150 SHOP NOW Wear with everything from jeans to dresses.

5. Textured Sweater + Easy Pants + Sneakers

Get the look:

O'Neill Fawn Waffle Stitch Sweater $90 SHOP NOW Love the texture.

COACH Horse and Carriage Print Square Scarf $95 SHOP NOW The cherry on top.

Sweaty Betty Power Kick Flare Trousers $108 SHOP NOW So comfortable.

Keds Champion Sneaker $60 SHOP NOW I'm really loving these for spring and summer.

ZARA Satin Effect Printed Scarf $18 SHOP NOW This one looks designer.

rag & bone Leyton Crop Cotton Work Pants $295 SHOP NOW This color is a winner.