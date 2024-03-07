I'm Saving This '90s Supermodel's Airport Looks for All My Travel Days in 2024
While recently going down a '90s-airport-style rabbit hole (it's truly the best), there was one celebrity who kept getting my attention for her incredibly chic, attainable looks: Elle Macpherson. The iconic supermodel is well-known for her style, of course, but what struck me was how of-the-moment her outfits felt for 2024. You could have told me these were shot yesterday, and I'd believe you. Naturally, I saved my favorites to pull out for future travel days this year and beyond.
When it comes to traveling I am always after outfit inspiration that is comfortable without sacrificing style, which is why Macpherson's ensembles are right up my alley. Not to mention my never-ending appreciation for '90s fashion. Below, I focus on five of her best airport looks that incorporate an array of elevated basics including polished outerwear, standout knits, cool jeans, and timeless leggings. Keep scrolling to check out and shop each travel-ready outfit.
1. Layers + Leggings + Lace-Up Boots
Get the look:
2. Polished Blazer + Leggings + Loafers
Get the look:
3. Fringed Top + Straight-Leg Jeans + Boots
Get the look:
4. Cinched Outerwear + Crop Flares + Loafers
Get the look:
5. Textured Sweater + Easy Pants + Sneakers
Get the look:
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently the shopping updates editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
-
I've Been Planning My Spring Wardrobe for Months—These Are the Pieces I'm Into
New-season ready.
By Florrie Alexander
-
People in Paris Will Wear These 5 Classic Basics With Jeans This Spring
The most elevated staples.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
I Tried Everlane's Viral Spring Collection—These 9 Items Are Now the Foundation of My Closet
They do not disappoint.
By Judith Jones
-
J.Lo Just Wore Sofia Richie's Favorite One-Piece With Viral Platform Uggs
Great minds think alike.
By Eliza Huber
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Net-a-Porter Sale—I Sent These Chic Picks
These feel timeless yet on-trend all at once.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
These (mostly) under-$100 pieces look designer.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
No Seriously, These 6 Elevated Spring Pieces Always Get Me Compliments
From stellar dresses to pretty tops.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes