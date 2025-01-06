It's True! Zendaya Soft-Launched Her Engagement Ring (With a Chic Bridal Mani) at the Golden Globes

Jamie Schneider
By
published
in News

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz)

Zendaya sparked a whole lot of conversation at last night's Golden Globes. The Challengers star arrived at the red carpet sporting a custom Louis Vuitton gown, Bulgari necklace, and a "flame wave" faux bob (courtesy of celebrity stylist Coree Moreno) with a nod to Old Hollywood glam. The perfectly curled 'do is definitely screenshot-worthy (find all the product details here), but that's not all she debuted. Zendaya also stepped out wearing a massive diamond ring—yes, on that finger—sparking engagement rumors with longtime boyfriend Tom Holland.

So… Is Zendaya engaged?! The answer is yes! Sources close to the couple told TMZ that they made it official between Christmas and New Year's. It's no wonder Zendaya wore a nail polish that practically screams elegant bride to the Globes—I knew I wasn't just manifesting her bridal era! Find her exact manicure details below.

Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner)

L.A.-based celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon was the master behind Zendaya's stunning tips, which were coated with an elegant, peachy-pink hue for the occasion. "I created a manicure that perfectly complemented her sophisticated style—minimalist yet striking, just like her," Kon says in a recent IG post. Specifically, she used number seven from her own Builder in a Bottle collection.

Builder in a Bottle 1-8 Liquid Consistency
Lisa Kon
Builder in a Bottle #7

A pale-pink hue is a classic choice for elegant brides (Selena Gomez wore a similar shade for her own engagement announcement!), as the barely there polish against a sparkly diamond makes the jewel even more eye-catching. Zendaya's shade, however, has a touch of warmer tones that beautifully complement her skin tone and burnt-orange ball gown. It's like a cross between baby pink and peach—and it is stunning.

It's also a timeless shade for an engagement mani, for what it's worth (right up there with Chanel's Ballerina!). I can't think of a better polish hue to soft-launch her special announcement.

More Pale-Pink Nail Polishes We Love

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis - Ballerina

Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Polish - Blanc

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Bubble Bath

Peachy Keen - Gel Lab Pro Color Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Color Nail Polish - Peachy Keen

Opi Nail Lacquer Gemini and I | Sheer Soft Neutral Shimmer Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Big Zodiac Energy Collection
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Gemini and I

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Nudes/neutrals/browns
OPI
Nail Polish - Let's Be Friends!

Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish
Essie
Nail Polish - The Snuggle is Real

Cnd - Shellac Clearly Pink (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac Gel Polish - Clearly Pink

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Pinks
OPI
Nail Polish - Racing for Pinks

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸