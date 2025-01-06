It's True! Zendaya Soft-Launched Her Engagement Ring (With a Chic Bridal Mani) at the Golden Globes
Zendaya sparked a whole lot of conversation at last night's Golden Globes. The Challengers star arrived at the red carpet sporting a custom Louis Vuitton gown, Bulgari necklace, and a "flame wave" faux bob (courtesy of celebrity stylist Coree Moreno) with a nod to Old Hollywood glam. The perfectly curled 'do is definitely screenshot-worthy (find all the product details here), but that's not all she debuted. Zendaya also stepped out wearing a massive diamond ring—yes, on that finger—sparking engagement rumors with longtime boyfriend Tom Holland.
So… Is Zendaya engaged?! The answer is yes! Sources close to the couple told TMZ that they made it official between Christmas and New Year's. It's no wonder Zendaya wore a nail polish that practically screams elegant bride to the Globes—I knew I wasn't just manifesting her bridal era! Find her exact manicure details below.
L.A.-based celebrity nail artist Lisa Kon was the master behind Zendaya's stunning tips, which were coated with an elegant, peachy-pink hue for the occasion. "I created a manicure that perfectly complemented her sophisticated style—minimalist yet striking, just like her," Kon says in a recent IG post. Specifically, she used number seven from her own Builder in a Bottle collection.
A pale-pink hue is a classic choice for elegant brides (Selena Gomez wore a similar shade for her own engagement announcement!), as the barely there polish against a sparkly diamond makes the jewel even more eye-catching. Zendaya's shade, however, has a touch of warmer tones that beautifully complement her skin tone and burnt-orange ball gown. It's like a cross between baby pink and peach—and it is stunning.
It's also a timeless shade for an engagement mani, for what it's worth (right up there with Chanel's Ballerina!). I can't think of a better polish hue to soft-launch her special announcement.
More Pale-Pink Nail Polishes We Love
