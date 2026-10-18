October has been quite the month for Tate McRae. From launching her own fragrance, Tate 01 Eau de Parfum, to her new song "Housewife" claiming the top spot on Spotify with over a million streams, she's had plenty to celebrate—but it's not stopping there. Tonight, she's adding another major moment to the list as she's set to perform at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
However, before taking the stage, McRae stepped out on the pink carpet in a sexy, sophisticated maxi-skirt ensemble. Her look featured a black bra with a sparkly butterfly-shaped design across the bust. She paired it with a matching floor-length black skirt with a dramatic high slit up one side and the same butterfly motif at the front waist. For accessories, she opted for strappy black heels, a diamond bracelet, and stud earrings.
McRae's sultry maxi skirt, with its very-high slit and low-rise design, is setting the tone for a night of head-turning fashion. While we wait to see which songs she'll perform, what she'll wear onstage, who will open the show, and who will be blessed enough to don the fantasy bra, her carpet look has already given us plenty to talk about.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Keep scrolling for a closer look at McRae's outfit and to see what other stylish attendees are wearing.
Tate McRae's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Pink Carpet Look
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.