People in L.A. Know Flip-Flops Make This "Dated" Jeans Trend Feels Fresh Again

Jeans will always be a wardrobe staple, but certain cuts and styles tend to ebb and flow in popularity as the years and seasons pass. While ultra-high-waisted styles once felt like the answer to every outfit dilemma, lately they’ve taken more of a backseat in my own wardrobe. Instead, the ripped jeans that have been tucked away at the back for the past few years suddenly feel ripe for a revival.

What’s sparked my change of heart? Kendall Jenner. After spotting her cool take on the forgotten denim trend, I’m more motivated than ever to bring my dusty pairs back into rotation. The secret to making this once-dated denim look current? It’s all in the shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Where ripped jeans and white trainers were once the golden combination, the 2025 update sees classic sneakers swapped for sleek, '90s-inspired black flip-flops. The unexpected pairing gives the distressed denim a fresh, elevated feel, imbued with that laid-back, cool-girl energy L.A. style is known for.

Leaning into her signature model-off-duty aesthetic, Jenner styled her slouchy ripped jeans with layered T-shirts. Her minimalist flip-flops added polish, offering a sleek contrast to the cuffed hems and lived-in denim.

If you’re ready to revisit your ripped denim, consider this your cue. Below, I’ve rounded up the best ripped jeans and flip-flops to shop now for the coolest way to wear the forgotten jeans in 2025.

SHOP RIPPED JEANS AND FLIP-FLOPS: