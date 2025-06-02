People in L.A. Know Flip-Flops Make This "Dated" Jeans Trend Feels Fresh Again

Don’t retire your ripped jeans just yet—Kendall Jenner has found the one trending shoe making them feel fresh all over again.

Jeans will always be a wardrobe staple, but certain cuts and styles tend to ebb and flow in popularity as the years and seasons pass. While ultra-high-waisted styles once felt like the answer to every outfit dilemma, lately they’ve taken more of a backseat in my own wardrobe. Instead, the ripped jeans that have been tucked away at the back for the past few years suddenly feel ripe for a revival.

What’s sparked my change of heart? Kendall Jenner. After spotting her cool take on the forgotten denim trend, I’m more motivated than ever to bring my dusty pairs back into rotation. The secret to making this once-dated denim look current? It’s all in the shoes.

Kendall Jenner wears ripped jeans with flip-flops.

Where ripped jeans and white trainers were once the golden combination, the 2025 update sees classic sneakers swapped for sleek, '90s-inspired black flip-flops. The unexpected pairing gives the distressed denim a fresh, elevated feel, imbued with that laid-back, cool-girl energy L.A. style is known for.

Leaning into her signature model-off-duty aesthetic, Jenner styled her slouchy ripped jeans with layered T-shirts. Her minimalist flip-flops added polish, offering a sleek contrast to the cuffed hems and lived-in denim.

Influencer stand outside wearing distressed jeans with an oversized denim shirt and kitten heels flip-flops.

If you’re ready to revisit your ripped denim, consider this your cue. Below, I’ve rounded up the best ripped jeans and flip-flops to shop now for the coolest way to wear the forgotten jeans in 2025.

SHOP RIPPED JEANS AND FLIP-FLOPS:

Straight Regular Jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans

Style these with flip-flops, or dress them up with a sleek kitten heel.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

These also come in five other shades.

Zw Collection High-Waist Slim Fit Ripped Jeans
Zara
High-Waist Slim Fit Ripped Jeans

The high-waisted design offers a leg-elongating effect.

Leather Sandals With Rubber Sole
Zara
Leather Sandals With Rubber Sole

Honestly, I can't see these staying in stock for long.

90s Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
RE/DONE
90s Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

While I love these in the pale blue shade, they also come in five other washes.

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

The croc-print effect makes these feel so much more polished than typical rubber flip-flops.

'90s Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Agolde
'90s Distressed Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The casual rip detailing lends these a super laid-back energy.

Flat Leather Sandals
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Sandals

These casual flip-flops are perfect for daily styling.

Blue Distressed High Waisted Barrel Jeans
Gap
Blue Distressed High Waisted Barrel Jeans

These have a slight barrel leg finish for a modern and polished finish.

Flora Leather Flip Flops
A.Emery
Flora Leather Flip Flops

Add a subtle wash of colour to your summer capsule wardrobe.

501® 90's Jeans
Levi
501 90's Jeans

Levi's 501s are fashion person's favourites.

Leather Thong Sandals – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Thong Sandals

Wear these with denim or style with a billowy cotton skirt.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

