From Coach to Louis Vuitton, Meet the Chicest Looks from the 2025 WNBA Draft
Last year, at the 2024 WNBA Draft, number-one pick Caitlin Clark arrived at the Brooklyn Academy of Music dressed in Prada from head to toe, making her the first athlete, man or woman, to be dressed by the Italian fashion brand for the draft. This year's WNBA Draft continued that streak of style innovation, with Coach announcing a multi-year partnership with the league on the morning of the event, sponsoring the Orange Carpet and dressing some of this draft class's most prominent talents, including the 2025 number-one pick Paige Bueckers, as well as Aneesah Morrow, Sonia Citron, and Hailey Van Lith.
But Coach's big announcement wasn't the only major fashion moment from the 2025 Draft. French phenom Dominique Malonga, who was drafted second tonight to the Seattle Storm, dressed in a suit designed by one of her country's—the world's—most prolific brands: Louis Vuitton. Ole Miss's Madison Scott donned Amiri, the Seattle Storm's Nike Mühl wore a y/GIA suit, and N.C. State's Aziaha James chose a mix of R13 and Comme des Garçons. For more of the chicest looks from the 2025 WNBA Draft, keep scrolling.
WHO: Paige Bueckers
WHAT: Custom Coach suit, shoes, and bag; Kay Jewelers jewelry
Styled by: Brittany Hampton
WHO: Nika Mühl
WHAT: y/GIA suit
Styled by: Ana Nikacevic
WHO: Aneesah Morrow
WHAT: Custom Coach jacket, top skirt, bag, and shoes
WHO: Aziaha James
WEAR: R13 jacket; Comme des Garçons shorts; Dr. Martens shoes; Gentle Monster sunglasses
WHO: Sonia Citron
WHAT: Custom Coach blazer, skirt, shoes, necklaces, and bag
Styled by: Liatu King
WHO: Madison Scott
WEAR: Amiri suit
Styled by: Liatu King
WHO: Hailey Van Lith
WEAR: Custom Coach dress, corset, bag, and shoes
WHO: Dominique Malonga
WEAR: Louis Vuitton suit and jewelry; Movado watch
WHO: Azzi Fudd
WEAR: Christopher Esber dress; Kay Jewelers jewelry; Movado watch
Styled by: Brittany Hampton
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
