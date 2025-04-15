From Coach to Louis Vuitton, Meet the Chicest Looks from the 2025 WNBA Draft

Nika Mühl, Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Aziaha James, Aneesah Morrow, and Madison Scott at the 2025 WNBA Draft.
(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images;  Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
Last year, at the 2024 WNBA Draft, number-one pick Caitlin Clark arrived at the Brooklyn Academy of Music dressed in Prada from head to toe, making her the first athlete, man or woman, to be dressed by the Italian fashion brand for the draft. This year's WNBA Draft continued that streak of style innovation, with Coach announcing a multi-year partnership with the league on the morning of the event, sponsoring the Orange Carpet and dressing some of this draft class's most prominent talents, including the 2025 number-one pick Paige Bueckers, as well as Aneesah Morrow, Sonia Citron, and Hailey Van Lith.

But Coach's big announcement wasn't the only major fashion moment from the 2025 Draft. French phenom Dominique Malonga, who was drafted second tonight to the Seattle Storm, dressed in a suit designed by one of her country's—the world's—most prolific brands: Louis Vuitton. Ole Miss's Madison Scott donned Amiri, the Seattle Storm's Nike Mühl wore a y/GIA suit, and N.C. State's Aziaha James chose a mix of R13 and Comme des Garçons. For more of the chicest looks from the 2025 WNBA Draft, keep scrolling.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Paige Bueckers arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

WHO: Paige Bueckers

WHAT: Custom Coach suit, shoes, and bag; Kay Jewelers jewelry

Styled by: Brittany Hampton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Nika Mühl arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

WHO: Nika Mühl

WHAT: y/GIA suit

Styled by: Ana Nikacevic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Aneesah Morrow arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

WHO: Aneesah Morrow

WHAT: Custom Coach jacket, top skirt, bag, and shoes

Aziaha James at The WNBA Draft 2025 held at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York, New York.

(Image credit: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

WHO: Aziaha James

WEAR: R13 jacket; Comme des Garçons shorts; Dr. Martens shoes; Gentle Monster sunglasses

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Sonia Citron arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

WHO: Sonia Citron

WHAT: Custom Coach blazer, skirt, shoes, necklaces, and bag

Styled by: Liatu King

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Madison Scott arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

WHO: Madison Scott

WEAR: Amiri suit

Styled by: Liatu King

Hailey Van Lith wearing custom Coach to the 2025 WNBA Draft.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Courtesy of Coach)

WHO: Hailey Van Lith

WEAR: Custom Coach dress, corset, bag, and shoes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Dominique Malonga arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

WHO: Dominique Malonga

WEAR: Louis Vuitton suit and jewelry; Movado watch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: Azzi Fudd arrives prior to the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

WHO: Azzi Fudd

WEAR: Christopher Esber dress; Kay Jewelers jewelry; Movado watch

Styled by: Brittany Hampton

