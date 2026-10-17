Slip skirts are forever, but they're often considered spring and summer staples only. To break that "rule" and turn slips into a year-round type of wardrobe staple, one specific shoe trend is necessary, and it's not a sneaker or a ballet flat; rather, I'm referring to brown pumps, the footwear style Zoë Kravitz just wore with a fall/winter 2000 Miu Miu slip skirt. Her tip? Pick a pair with a higher vamp for extra relevance and style. A vintage skirt is not required, though it is highly recommended.
In some cases, your shoe color doesn't matter, but here it does, especially since Kravitz chose an almost cucumber-green shade for her skirt. Wearing brown heels made the combination appear interesting instead of lackluster. Plus, brown automatically feels more autumnal than black or white, making it the perfect way to take slip skirts out of summer and into fall (and winter, for that matter—just add tights).
The Batman actress, who lives in Brooklyn and has been filming in New York City, specifically chose a pair of Jude's Date Pumps, a sold-out style from the shoe brand every fashion editor and stylist is obsessed with right now. Fortunately, plenty of high-vamp brown pumps are on the mhigharket, with Toteme's Contour Pumps a definite favorite as an alternative to Kravitz's exact pair. Shop the style and more options below.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.