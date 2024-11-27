Sorry, Boring Black Leggings—This Colour Is Much Trendier and More Stylish
As someone who has only ever worn black leggings, the idea of swapping them for something else is borderline unthinkable. But recently I've noticed an uptick of leggings in a particularly colour that look just as chic as black and, dare I say it, might even be more fashionable. Having recently seen both Gwyneth Paltrow and Olivia Wilde wearing brown leggings and looking very slick in the process, I've found myself searching for the perfect pair of my own.
Really, the rise of brown leggings shouldn't come as a surprise—brown has been one of, if not the, biggest colour trends of the year, having taken over everything from bags to shoes to coats. And now, as we approach peak lounging season, it seems like brown leggings are next in line. Wearing hers with a taupe sweatshirt and New Balance 327 trainers, Paltrow's dark brown leggings gave her look a trendy feel whilst still being neutral. This, in part, is why I believe brown has been so appealing to fashion people—a chic alternative to black that's still very timeless and goes with just about everything.
I consider pretty well all fashion "rules" to be outdated, and none more so than not wearing brown and black together. This is something I heard all the time growing up whilst watching toxic makeover shows but, really, it's unfounded. In fact, you need only look at the outfit Olivia Wilde wore last week to know this. Wearing dark brown leggings with a black hoodie and trainers, her gym-and-errand-running look was simple yet stylish.
Of course, there are often matching pieces to style your leggings with, too. Many brands serve up co-ordinating tops and bralettes to their bottoms and, as seen on content creator Marianne Smyth, who finished her two-piece off with crew socks and beige trainers, this makes for a very put-together ensemble for working out or brunching in.
Elegant, chic and just as wearable as black, I've rounded up the best brown leggings on the market for you below.
SHOP BROWN LEGGINGS
