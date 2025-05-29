The Simple Skirt Trend That Will Make Any Summer Outfit 10x Prettier

Do you miss the Wicked press tour? Me too. I don't know how I've survived without my daily dose of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande fashion moments. The good news: The second part of the film comes out in less than six months. The even better news: You don't have to wait that long to witness more of Erivo's amazing outfits.

Spotted in New York City today, Erivo wore a gingham shirt layered under a see-through cardigan along with a delicately ruffled skirt and—get this—custom Christian Louboutin x Maison Margiela heels. When the former's red-bottom soles combine with the latter's signature Tabi toes, you get fashion magic. Aside from Erivo's spectacular shoes, I particularly love her ruffled skirt. The next time you're searching for a summer skirt to buy, I highly recommend looking for a delicately ruffled version because it will make any run-of-the-mill outfit look so pretty. Scroll down to see Cynthia Erivo's newest outfit in NYC and shop similar skirts for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Cynthia Erivo: Custom Christian Louboutin x Maison Margiela shoes

Shop My Favorite Ruffled Skirts