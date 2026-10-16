Clocking the cool combination, I spotted Chloë out earlier this week wearing a deep navy graphic raglan tee with chocolate brown jeans, cropped and flared just above the ankle. The rich, earthy denim added depth to her playful top, bringing an autumnal energy to her casual look. Finished with loafers—always my favourite footwear choice for a kick-flare silhouette—the jeans and tee pairing felt easy and elevated.
Doubling down, Dakota Johnson was also spotted out wearing chocolate brown jeans this week, this time cut to a slightly baggier silhouette and styled with a black graphic tee. With its rich, chocolatey finish, dark brown denim feels particularly well suited to the colder months ahead; meanwhile, graphic tees offer an easy way to keep the look relaxed.
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If you’re inspired by the pairing, read on to shop the brown jeans worth wearing with graphic tees this season.
Shop Brown Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These classic jeans come in sizes 4—25, as well as 28 other shades.
Sezane
Le Barrel Jeans
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Agolde
Vintage Loose High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
A classic high-rise, straight-leg cut will never go out of style.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Straight-Leg Jeans
These are cut to a low-rise design, for a relaxed, everyday look.
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Barrel Jeans
The barrel leg jeans trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
Dark brown jeans are the chicest way to give your styling an autumnal energy.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.