‘90s It Girls and New York's Chicest Agree—Graphic Tees Look Coolest With This Non-Blue Jeans Colour

Graphic tees are trending—Dakota and Chloë convinced me that this non-blue denim trend makes them look chicest.

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Dakota Johnson walks through an office building wearing brown baggy jeans with a black graphic t-shirt.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Graphic tees are back, and if you’re considering adding this classic staple to your wardrobe, might I suggest a chic new-season denim trend to wear alongside it? Courtesy of ’90s It Girl Chloë Sevigny and New York cool girl Dakota Johnson, I’m now convinced that chocolate brown is the chicest jeans colour to pair with graphic tees right now.

Chlo&amp;euml; Sevigny walks outside wearing a ringer graphic t-shirt with brown kick-flare jeans and a cross-body bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Clocking the cool combination, I spotted Chloë out earlier this week wearing a deep navy graphic raglan tee with chocolate brown jeans, cropped and flared just above the ankle. The rich, earthy denim added depth to her playful top, bringing an autumnal energy to her casual look. Finished with loafers—always my favourite footwear choice for a kick-flare silhouette—the jeans and tee pairing felt easy and elevated.

Dakota Johnson walks through an office building wearing brown baggy jeans with a black graphic t-shirt.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Doubling down, Dakota Johnson was also spotted out wearing chocolate brown jeans this week, this time cut to a slightly baggier silhouette and styled with a black graphic tee. With its rich, chocolatey finish, dark brown denim feels particularly well suited to the colder months ahead; meanwhile, graphic tees offer an easy way to keep the look relaxed.

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If you’re inspired by the pairing, read on to shop the brown jeans worth wearing with graphic tees this season.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.