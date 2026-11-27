If you ever want a read on the coolest things to wear right now, I suggest typing "Zoë Kravitz" into your Google search bar. Elevated, effortless and consistently on the mark with the unfussy trends that make the biggest impact, the actor and style icon is my go-to for styling inspiration all year round. Now, as we charge towards party season, I've been thinking about the non-black shoe trends worth adding to my rotation. As usual, Zoë was right on the money.
Out filming in New York, I spotted the actor styling a knee-skimming midi skirt in the glossiest shade of chartreuse green, paired with a brown knee-length wool coat slung over her shoulders. Picking up on the rich chocolate hue, she eschewed the usual black heels in favour of a glossy dark brown pair.
A rich, decadent colour that feels a little less expected than black, dark brown heels offer the depth and sophistication you could want from a winter shoe. Whilst Zoë wore hers with a vibrant green skirt, the deep brown shade lends itself to so many other colour combinations. I can already picture them working so well with blue denim, too.
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Just as at home alongside a winter palette of greys, burgundies and chocolate browns, dark brown heels also bring an interesting contrast to lighter shades, adding depth and dimension in a way that black doesn't always achieve.
One of the chicest shoe alternatives to try this season, read on to shop the Zoë-inspired brown heels I'm recommending below.
Shop Brown Heels:
H&M
Heeled Slingbacks
Style these with a green satin skirt to get Zoe's look.
Reformation
Wells Slingback Heel
The kitten heel finish ensures a comfortable stride.
Mango
Stiletto Heel Shoe
Whilst I love this in the dark brown, it also comes in three other shades.
Jonak
Slingback Pumps
The slingback heels trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Charles & Keith
Kaia Satin Slingback Pumps
The satin composition gives these an elevated edge.
Zara
Limited Edition Ruched Leather Heeled Shoes
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.