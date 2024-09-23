Gigi Hadid Wore the Coat Color Trend People Are Buying Instead of Black Ones

It's not really even coat season yet, but the biggest outerwear trend of fall 2024 is so good that Gigi Hadid couldn't wait to wear it—and for the very high-profile outing that is a dinner date in NYC with Taylor Swift. Temperatures in NYC are starting to take a slight dip, and Hadid seized the opportunity to wear a trench coat in a color that everyone is buzzing about for F/W 24—especially when it comes to outerwear.

The coat color trend I'm referring to is chocolate brown, and although black coats are the biggest wardrobe staple of wardrobe staples, brown outerwear is on a mission to topple black coats from their throne this fall. In fact, our Fashion Director Bobby Schuessler just published a story today calling this a "brown coat" fall. And Hadid is in full agreement, given her silky brown trench worn over the weekend.

Hadid expertly paired her trench with camel-colored pants, black boots, and a white tee, and it's also worth noting that she was photographed wearing another brown jacket (a shirt jacket with knee-high boots, to be exact) while out in NYC earlier this month. So, yeah, I think it's a thing.

Keep scrolling to see how Hadid is styling her brown coats and shop some of the internet's standout ones for yourself.

Hadid out with Taylor Swift:

(Image credit: Tatiana/Backgrid)

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence pants; Jacquemus bag

Hadid earlier this month:

(Image credit: Mega/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence jacket; Dion Lee skirt; Schutz Maryana Block Boots ($258)

