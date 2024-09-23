Gigi Hadid Wore the Coat Color Trend People Are Buying Instead of Black Ones
It's not really even coat season yet, but the biggest outerwear trend of fall 2024 is so good that Gigi Hadid couldn't wait to wear it—and for the very high-profile outing that is a dinner date in NYC with Taylor Swift. Temperatures in NYC are starting to take a slight dip, and Hadid seized the opportunity to wear a trench coat in a color that everyone is buzzing about for F/W 24—especially when it comes to outerwear.
The coat color trend I'm referring to is chocolate brown, and although black coats are the biggest wardrobe staple of wardrobe staples, brown outerwear is on a mission to topple black coats from their throne this fall. In fact, our Fashion Director Bobby Schuessler just published a story today calling this a "brown coat" fall. And Hadid is in full agreement, given her silky brown trench worn over the weekend.
Hadid expertly paired her trench with camel-colored pants, black boots, and a white tee, and it's also worth noting that she was photographed wearing another brown jacket (a shirt jacket with knee-high boots, to be exact) while out in NYC earlier this month. So, yeah, I think it's a thing.
Keep scrolling to see how Hadid is styling her brown coats and shop some of the internet's standout ones for yourself.
Hadid out with Taylor Swift:
On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence pants; Jacquemus bag
Hadid earlier this month:
On Gigi Hadid: Guest in Residence jacket; Dion Lee skirt; Schutz Maryana Block Boots ($258)
Shop Chic Brown Coats
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
