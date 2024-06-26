Emma Stone Just Wore the Capri Pants Trend in the Most Elegant Way Possible

If you're someone who's a bit intimidated by capri pants, I can assure you that you're not alone. I am also someone who is admittedly having trouble wrapping my head around the trend that I last wore approximately twenty years ago. The capri-pant outfits I wore back then are not ones I'd wear now, so I've been on the hunt for styling inspiration, and Emma Stone just provided it.

Stone, with her classic, subtly trendy style is the ideal celebrity to watch if that's also your vibe. And since she's been promoting her new film Kinds of Kindness all over the world, we've gotten to see lots of Emma Stone outfits as of late. And in case you haven't already put two and two together, she just wore capri pants on the red carpet. The first thing I noticed about her The Row pants is that unlike many of the capris on the market right now, they weren't skin-tight. Instead, they were slightly wide-leg, and I'm intrigued. The rest of the pieces she wore completed the elegant look: a blue button-down red V-neck sweater, and black pumps. Pairing capri pants with preppy pieces is a wise move that helps to ensure you'll look put-together.

If you're capri pants-curious, keep scrolling to see how Stone styled them and shop similar styles.

(Image credit: Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Emma Stone: The Row sweater, shirt, and pants

Shop the Elegant Capri Pants Look

Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater $168 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Oxford Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt $128 SHOP NOW

The Row Jubin Drawstring Cropped Pants $990 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik BB Pointed Toe Pump $725 SHOP NOW

Shop More Capri Pants

Frame Jetset Capris $148 SHOP NOW

DKNY Drawstring Crop Linen Pants $79 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Emersyn Capri Pants $238 SHOP NOW

Madewell The '90s Capri Pant in Garment-Dyed Sateen $98 $50 SHOP NOW

Zara Capri Pants with Vents $36 $18 SHOP NOW

Reformation Posie Pedal Pusher Pants $128 SHOP NOW

Mango Striped Capri Jeans $70 SHOP NOW