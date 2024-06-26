Emma Stone Just Wore the Capri Pants Trend in the Most Elegant Way Possible
If you're someone who's a bit intimidated by capri pants, I can assure you that you're not alone. I am also someone who is admittedly having trouble wrapping my head around the trend that I last wore approximately twenty years ago. The capri-pant outfits I wore back then are not ones I'd wear now, so I've been on the hunt for styling inspiration, and Emma Stone just provided it.
Stone, with her classic, subtly trendy style is the ideal celebrity to watch if that's also your vibe. And since she's been promoting her new film Kinds of Kindness all over the world, we've gotten to see lots of Emma Stone outfits as of late. And in case you haven't already put two and two together, she just wore capri pants on the red carpet. The first thing I noticed about her The Row pants is that unlike many of the capris on the market right now, they weren't skin-tight. Instead, they were slightly wide-leg, and I'm intrigued. The rest of the pieces she wore completed the elegant look: a blue button-down red V-neck sweater, and black pumps. Pairing capri pants with preppy pieces is a wise move that helps to ensure you'll look put-together.
If you're capri pants-curious, keep scrolling to see how Stone styled them and shop similar styles.
On Emma Stone: The Row sweater, shirt, and pants
Shop the Elegant Capri Pants Look
Shop More Capri Pants
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
