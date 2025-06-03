I Can't Live Without Dry Shampoo—Ouai's New Launch Just Might Be the Best of All Time

(Image credit: @kaitlyn_mclintock)

I have fine hair and an oily scalp, which means washday comes more often than I would like it to. Usually, I have to shampoo my strands every two days—three if I'm really lucky—so to me, dry shampoo isn't just an option. It's a necessity.

Over the years, I've tested countless dry shampoos, trying to find that diamond-in-the-rough formula that soaks up oil and sweat without leaving a chalky residue, turning my hair gray, or making my usually soft strands feel like straw. Some of them came close; others have failed miserably. Ouai's new Super Dry Shampoo, however, just might be the best of all time.

I know that's a bold statement to make, but it's true. I had the privilege of testing the rereleased formula developed by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. (It recently made its return to store shelves both IRL and online after a hiatus.) It's been a few days, and my hair has never looked or smelled better. Oh, and did I mention I'm on day-four hair right now? Keep reading to learn why I, a self-appointed dry-shampoo savant, strongly recommend Ouai's new dry shampoo.

The proof is in the pudding. Here's a picture I snapped four days after my last washday. Save for some frizz and grown-out highlights, I'm happy with how my hair looks. Normally, I wouldn't dare post a picture of my day-four hair on the internet.

The Melrose Place Super Dry Shampoo

Ouai's new Super Dry Shampoo comes in two versions. Both effectively soak up excess oil and sweat, yet they have different scents. The first one is lightly fragranced with the brand's signature Melrose Place scent. It's a soft, delicate fragrance made up of notes such as rose, bergamot, lychee, white musk, and champagne. To me, it gives sophisticated, rich-girl vibes. As for the formula, it works on all hair types and textures. Thanks to a blend of rice starch and micro-starch, it absorbs oil and sweat and offers lightweight volume—all without a drying effect, a gray cast, or chalky residue. I was genuinely wowed by the formula. I'm not kidding when I say my hair has never looked better, especially considering it's been a whopping four days since it last touched shampoo.

Shop the Travel Size

The mini size is perfect for packing in your purse, gym bag, or carry-on.

The Cape Town Super Dry Shampoo

While the Melrose Place scent is a classic, I've been obsessing over the brand's new Cape Town scent. If I had to describe it in three words, they would be "fresh," "clean," and "spa-like" thanks to notes of ginger, spearmint, green fig, and basil. I'm not the only one who thinks so. The first time I used this one, I went shopping immediately after. Two different strangers told me I smelled amazing while I was out and about and asked me what scent I was wearing. Imagine their surprise when they found out it wasn't perfume—it was dry shampoo.

Shop the Travel Size

Don't forget about the mini-sized Cape Town Super Dry Shampoo.

